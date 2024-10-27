7 Groceries Frugal Retirees Should Buy in October

October is a great time to rethink your grocery list and take advantage of what’s in season. For retirees living on a fixed income, balancing budget and nutrition can feel like a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be.

Here’s a list of suggested groceries to stock up on this month, helping you stretch your dollars without sacrificing quality.

Squash

Squash, particularly butternut and acorn varieties, are at their peak in October, and pumpkins aren’t just for Halloween decoration. They’re versatile, delicious and store easily.

Prices average around $0.99 to $3 per pound. Frugal tip: Look for pre-cut squash if you have arthritis or mobility concerns — it’s worth paying a little extra for ease of use.

Beans and Legumes

Even if you’re not vegan or vegetarian, choosing protein-rich beans and legumes to replace some of all of the meat in dishes like chilies and stews is a cost-effective switch for October.

Dry beans typically range from $1 to $2 per pound, with canned varieties costing around $1 per can. Frugal tip: Dry beans are cheaper than canned, and cooking them in batches means you’ll always have a nutritious, budget-friendly meal ready to go.

Cabbage

Cabbage doesn’t always get the love it deserves — cheap, versatile and packed with nutrients. You can throw it in soups, stir-fries or roast it for a simple side dish.

A large head of cabbage can be as cheap as $1 per pound. Frugal tip: One cabbage can stretch across several meals, and if you’re not going to use it all at once, you can freeze the rest to avoid waste.

Oats

Oats are a year-round frugal staple, but with colder weather approaching, now’s the time to stock up for warm breakfasts.

Around $0.99 to $3 per pound, and a pack can last you weeks. Frugal Tip: Instead of spending money on packs of instant oats, go for the cheaper rolled oats that you can add your own extra ingredients or flavorings to.

Sweet Potatoes

Not only are sweet potatoes affordable this time of year, but they’re also packed with nutrients like fiber, vitamin A and potassium.

Around $1.50 per pound. Frugal Tip: Roasting a big batch can last for multiple meals, and it’s another vegetable that freezes well.

Potatoes

Potatoes are budget-friendly pretty much all year round, and with most varieties in the U.S. being fall crops, they’re even more affordable in October.

Around $0.50 per pound when bought in bulk. Frugal Tip: Grab bigger bags (5- or 10-pound ones) to get the best price.

Frozen Vegetables

As the season for fresh veggies winds down in some areas, frozen vegetables are a great, cost-effective option to keep your meals packed with nutrients.

Around $1 per bag. Frugal Tip: You don’t have to worry about waste with frozen veggies, you can take out and use only what you need each time.

Smart shopping in October means taking advantage of seasonal deals and stretching your budget further. Produce like squash and cabbage are priced at their lowest, while staples like beans, oats and potatoes ensure you’ll have nutritious and filling meals without overspending.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Groceries Frugal Retirees Should Buy in October

