7 Collector’s Items Worth Selling for Extra Cash

Collecting items like Beanie Babies can be a fun hobby that allows you to create special memories. What you might not realize is some collections also grow to be worth a fortune.

In some cases, items hold a sentimental value so high that selling the collection isn't an option. However, you might be willing to part with certain objects for the right price.

For example, in December 2020, Fox 5 Atlanta shared the story of college student Caleb King, who has made $80,000 selling his old Pokémon cards. He spent just $4,000 on the originals, and now his investment will help him pay for medical school.

If you're like many people, you want to kickstart the new year by decluttering your space and finding ways to improve your financial outlook. The secret to achieving both of these goals could be sitting in a box in your basement or displayed on a shelf in your home, so it's time to consider cashing in your unintentional investment.

Want to know if your collector's items have skyrocketed in value? Keep reading to learn how much some of the most recognizable brands from the past are worth today.

Pokémon Cards

Now that the wildly popular Japanese franchise has been around for 25 years, your old Pokémon card collection could be worth an actual fortune. As previously noted, cards can sell for thousands, so it's time to dig them out of your parents' basement.

A quick scan of eBay sales reveals sellers have made thousands on Pokémon cards over the past few months. For example, an uncut rare sheet from a fossil set containing holographic cards sold for $5,500 in March 2023. Also impressive, in April 2023, a Mario Pikachu card sold for $2,200.

The average American household spends $7,127 per year on health insurance, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, so selling one -- or a few -- of these cards could cover this expense.

Beanie Babies

They soared to popularity in the late '90s, and some Beanie Babies are still highly coveted on eBay.

For example, a Mystic Unicorn with iridescent horn, yarn mane and tail -- released from the first lineup in 1993 -- sold for $2500 in February 2023. Additionally, a Gobbles Turkey with tag and tush from 1996 sold for $500 in the same month, and a Christmas set of "Alvin and the Chipmunks" Beanie Babies sold for $65.

Cashing in on your Beanie Babies could help you get out of town, as the average plane ticket costs $382.55, as of the third quarter of 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

'Star Wars' Action Figures

An iconic franchise, people are willing to shell out serious cash for "Star Wars" action figures on eBay.

In February 2023, a "Star Wars" Tusken Raider action figure from 1978 sold for $5,999. That same month, a "Star Wars" lot of vintage figures sold for $4,399 and the Kenner "Star Wars" Millennium Falcon set from 1979 sold for $731.

Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the U.S. averaged $2,193 per month in 2022, according to Apartment Guide. Therefore, if you own even one of these toys, selling it could potentially pay your housing costs for several months.

McDonald's Happy Meal Toys

As a kid, you always looked forward to the toy in your Happy Meal, but now some of these items have a decent value on eBay.

To give you an idea of what you could earn, a set of four "Chip n' Dale Rescue Rangers" toys from 1989 sold for $84.95 in March 2023. Additionally, in the same month, a box of more than 250 Happy Meal toys from the '90s and 2000s sold for $300.

Selling a few sets of Happy Meal toys could pay your grocery bill, as a family of four on a moderate food budget spends an average of $301.20 per week, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Polly Pocket Dolls and Accessories

Developed in the 1980s, Polly Pocket has become a cult classic that people will pay serious money for on eBay.

For example, a Vintage Bluebird Polly Pocket lot with more than 40 playsets sold for $1,950 in January 2023. Additionally, a 1991 Bluebird Polly Pocket Vanity sold for $1,000 in March 2023, and that same month, a lot of 25 vintage Polly Pocket compacts with figures and pets sold for $699.

The average monthly car payment for a new car is $716 and $526 for a used car, according to Experian, so selling your old Polly Pocket items could easily pay this bill.

Video Games

The nostalgia of vintage video games still manages to captivate the hearts of many enthusiasts. The graphics and gameplay may seem outdated compared to the current generation, but collectors are still willing to pay top dollar for copies of their favorite games.

In April 2023, a lot of five Pokemon cartridges for the Game Boy Advance system sold for $369.99. A copy of Super Metroid for the SNES that included the box, manual, and a poster sold for $500 in February 2023, and in the same month, a copy of Conker's Bad Fur Day for the Nintendo 64 sold for $248.50.

According to moneysavingpro.com, the average American cell phone bill in 2023 is $114, so if you have some old games in your attic, you could easily cover the cost of two or three months of service.

My Little Pony

The first My Little Pony toys were introduced in 1981. What was perhaps once considered a passing fad has evolved into a long-standing franchise. Not only have these beloved characters expanded their appeal to a new generation of fans, but the original toys are still treasured as collectibles.

In March 2023, a vintage Pony Bride figure with the box sold for $249.88. In February 2023, a lot of 20 first generation ponies sold for $202.50, and in the same month, a Mint Dreams pony sold for $129.

Amazon Prime costs $119 per year, and Netflix can cost over $200 per year, depending on the plan you choose. Selling some My Little Pony figures could cover all or part of your annual entertainment budget.

