7 Analysts Assess Voyager Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.1, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $5.73. Highlighting a 13.28% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Voyager Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Sumant Kulkarni |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $12.00|$14.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Yanan Zhu |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $10.00|$12.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $30.00|$30.00 | |Pete Stavropoulos |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Overweight | $5.73|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Voyager Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Voyager Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Voyager Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Voyager Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Voyager Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is a gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. It focuses on neurological diseases where an adeno-associated virus, or AAV, gene therapy approach that either increases or decreases the production of a specific protein can slow or reduce the symptoms experienced by patients, and therefore have a clinically meaningful impact. The company's gene therapy platform TRACER enables to engineer, optimize, manufacture and deliver AAV-based gene therapies that have the potential to provide durable efficacy following a single administration. Its pipeline of programs include, Anti-tau Antibody (VY-TAU01), SOD1 Silencing Gene Therapy (siRNA), FXN Gene Therapy among others.

Understanding the Numbers: Voyager Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Voyager Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -93.03%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Voyager Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -549.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voyager Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -10.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Voyager Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

