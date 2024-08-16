7 Affordable Car Brands and Models Best for Those Earning Less Than a Middle-Class Income

According to 2022 Census data, the median household income in the U.S. was $74,580. For Americans making significantly less than that, a car is a major purchase with many factors to consider. Not only is sticker price a major consideration for buying a car on a budget, but repair and maintenance costs also factor in heavily.

For many Americans making what the Census Bureau defines a lower-class income ($30,000 and less) or a lower-middle class income ($30,001-$58,020), cars are a burden and a necessity. Although the current trend for U.S. automakers is to pump out more expensive, larger vehicles, there are still many affordable cars available to those living below the middle class.

And many of them will remain dependable for years, according to Chris Pyle, longtime dealership mechanic-turned-virtual mechanic at JustAnswer, as reported by CNBC. Some of the vehicles below (grouped by brand) have MSRPs just a hair under or over $20,000 when new and most are great buys even when a few years old.

7 Affordable Auto Brands and Models Best for Drivers Who Earn Less Than a Middle-Class Income

1. Kia

2. Hyundai

As Pyle pointed out, “Kia and Hyundai are basically the same cars.” While both brands maintain their own sales departments, engineering personnel and design and marketing studios, they share platforms and similar powertrains. Luckily, for the budget-conscious buyer, they both produce reliable, quality cars with great warranties.

“No specific model… their cars, vans, and SUVs are pretty good,” said Pyle. “They are low-priced, but have all the features one would need. If you treat it well and maintain it, you will likely never even use that 10-year 100k warranty and get plenty more miles beyond. I see A LOT of them past 175k and still not needing a major repair like an engine or transmission replacement.”

However, Pyle recommended staying away from both brands’ higher-end models. “They are loaded with electrical extras that will prematurely fail and be costly, just as they do for most manufacturers,” he said. That means looking at Kia’s Forte ($19,990), Soul ($20,190) and K5 ($25,960), and Hyundai’s Venue ($19,990) and Elantra ($21,625).

3. Subaru Impreza ($22,995)

Redesigned for 2024 and into its sixth generation, the Impreza is Subaru’s oldest model. But the Impreza continues to be well-built and low-priced, making it a popular choice for those looking to save money but are unwilling to compromise on quality. A manual transmission Impreza or a sedan are no longer available, but the automatic 5-door hatchback is a still a gem and includes upgrades like a revamped infotainment system and a refreshed exterior and cabin.

4. Toyota Camry ($26,420) and Corolla ($22,050)

5. Honda Accord ($27,895), CRV ($29,500) and Civic ($23,950)

There’s a reason you always see these popular Toyota and Honda models near the top of any reliability listing. Both companies prioritize durability above everything else. State of the art tech takes a backseat to precise engineering and high-quality parts, making almost every Honda and Toyota model great value for your money, according to Pyle.

“No brainer for these. They have always been good cars. Not priced too high and they get the job done year after year. No need to change a good thing. They retain their value well, get good fuel miles, and last a LONG time.”

6. Mazda3 ($24,170)

The Mazda CX-9 and Mazda6 have slightly higher reliability scores, according to iSeeCars, but overall, the Mazda3 scores higher in value retention and safety. Competing against the Corolla, Civic and Elantra, the 3 is one of the most fuel-efficient and reliable compact cars that you can buy. They last, too. As MotorBiscuit noted, it’s not uncommon for a Mazda3 to last upwards of 200,000 to 300,000 miles on average.

7. Nissan Sentra ($21,180), Versa ($16,680) and Altima ($26,370)

These three Nissans — the compact Sentra, subcompact Versa and midsize Altima — are perfect for the driver who needs frugal, reliable and comfortable transportation. All have MSRPs under $30,000, but the Versa is one of the cheapest vehicles you can buy.

“These fall right in line with the Toyota and Honda models above,” said Pyle. “Cheap, and dependable, but their resale value is not as good as the Toyota and Honda models.”

