6 Ways To Get Richer With Virtually No Effort

If you’re working hard yet often wish you had some extra cash, you’ll be happy to know that there are always opportunities to make extra money with little-to-no work involved. These six methods may be surprising, but rest assured, they are legitimate avenues to spare income with virtually no effort.

1. Cash Back

This is money you receive as a reward incentive for making purchases with your credit card. The credit card company itself gives you back a percentage of your purchase amount. It tends to be low, typically ranging from 1% to 5% depending on the purchase, but these rewards easily add up. If you’re not interested in taking the cash back as a gift card, you can often apply it to your balance to help your credit score.

2. ‘Capital One Shopping’ and ‘Honey’

Capital One Shopping and Honey are two popular browser extensions that save you money while shopping online. They do the time-consuming part for you — that is, scouring for coupon codes. The codes they find don’t always work, but you can try as many as they find. Not only that, but Capital One Shopping also notifies you if an item you’re buying is available from an alternate retailer for less.

3. App Referrals

You’ve probably seen these offers on various apps or sites you’ve used, from ride-sharing to food delivery. Some are simpler than others. Rather than needing to get a dozen people to sign up and use the app for months, some apps and sites will reward you with credit for single referrals that result in a purchase. Send these to your friends and family, and you’re basically guaranteed to make money.

4. Self-Publishing

Fancy yourself a talented writer? Take up Amazon’s self-publishing platform and enjoy a higher portion of the profits from your work. The best part about royalties is they are passive income. Once you’ve written the book, the work is done and you can slowly accrue royalties for years.

5. Web Design

If your talent is in web design, don’t just do it for companies. Make your own site based on your interests, and you can sell online ads on it. Google Ads is a great tool for this.

6. Sell Photography

Platforms like Shutterstock and iStock allow people to submit photos to be sold. Anytime someone downloads your photo, you’ll get paid a fee. The best part is, unlike selling merchandise like books, CDs or clothes, there’s no shipping cost to cover.

