6 Ways To Increase the Value of Your Property Without Breaking the Bank

Fall is here and the holidays are approaching, which means many homeowners are itching to do some serious cleaning and, perhaps, renovations or upgrades to their abode before visitors arrive. Sprucing up your home decor isn’t only an inspiring project to embark on; it’s a smart move if you’re looking to boost your home’s value.

Fixing up your space can be quite pricey, though. According to Angi, Americans’ overall spend on home improvement grew 6% to $13,667 in 2023 compared to 2022, with an average of 11.1 projects per household.

However, there are far cheaper ways for those on a tight budget to add the flair that homebuyers are looking for. Here are six tips to increase your home’s value without breaking the bank.

Maintain or Spruce Up the Landscaping

First impressions go a long way. If you have a front yard (or a backyard, because last impressions matter too), keep the landscaping tidy and fresh. Rake up the leaves. Clean your gutters. You needn’t go overboard, and much of this you can do yourself if you have the time and skill.

“This doesn’t mean you have to have a ton of unique flowers on display or install expensive-looking hardscaping,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “It just means that you should make sure your landscaping looks well-maintained. Stay on top of mowing your lawn so that your grass stays short and neat. Clear away debris. Remove weeds. Tasks like these don’t have to cost you anything, but they do make a big difference when it comes to a home’s curb appeal and thus its value.”

Buy a Used Kitchen

You don’t need to splurge on a brand new kitchen; you can buy a used one and install it in your home — ideally in a space that doesn’t traditionally sport a kitchen, like a basement or sunroom.

“By adding in a kitchen in the basement one can generate rental income and this ultimately increases the value of one’s home,” said Sebastian Jania, owner of Alberta Property Buyers. “This can be purchased from a used store which sells reusable items for $1,000 or less.”

Paint Kitchen Cabinets White

“A third frugal way someone can increase their home’s value is to paint one’s kitchen cabinets,” Jania said. “This can be done for under $100 as all you need to do is buy paint and paint the cabinets. This is especially useful if someone has older kitchen cabinets that are perhaps brown and can paint them white to have them pop and look more modern.”

Deck Out Kitchen With New, Modern Hardware

Upgrading your kitchen cabinets with new hardware is another frugal way to up your home’s value. By investing in new kitchen cabinet door hardware, you’ll give the space a more modern and spacious feel.

“This can be done for a few hundred dollars,” Jania said.

Upgrade Lighting

Your home’s lighting options go a long way to casting your property’s value in a good light.

“Swapping out old, dull fixtures for bright, energy-efficient ones changes the feel of a room,” said Jeff Rose, CFP, founder of Good Financial Cents. “You can find stylish options for as little as $30-$100 each at Lowes’ or Home Depot. You can sometimes find an even better deal at discount retailers like TJ Maxx.”

Declutter

This ultimate frugal way to increase your home’s value is free and, if you resell lightly used items you no longer need online, can even make you a profit.

“Simply decluttering and then selling those items that were cluttering the home creates more value for one’s home by making it seem more spacious,” Jania said.

