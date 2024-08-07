News & Insights

6 States With the Most Affordable Housing for Low-Income Families

August 07, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

There is a shortage of available and affordable housing for low-income families in every state, but the situation is worse in some states than others. Extremely low-income families — defined as households with incomes at or below either the federal poverty guideline, or 30% of their area median income, whichever is greater — face rates as low as 14 affordable and available homes for every 100 households in some states.

While there are still not enough homes to provide rentals for every extremely low-income family in the states with the most available housing, the odds of finding housing are the best in these places, as identified by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

South-Dakota-Rapid-City

South Dakota

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 57 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 26,953
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 51%

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 55 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 108,951
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 65%

Charleston, West Virginia skyline with the Kanawha River in the foreground and a blue sky with clouds.

West Virginia

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 53 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 63,660
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 66%
Rhode-Island

Rhode Island

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 51 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 49,468
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 56%
Cheyenne downtown skyline with train cars, houses, and trees in view.

Wyoming

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 51 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 18,176
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 63%
Portland Harbor and skyline at the western end of Casco Bay.

Maine

  • Number of affordable and available rental homes: 51 per 100 extremely low-income renter households
  • Extremely low-income renter households: 36,378
  • Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 63%

Data is sourced from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and is accurate as of 2022.

