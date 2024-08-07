6 States With the Most Affordable Housing for Low-Income Families

There is a shortage of available and affordable housing for low-income families in every state, but the situation is worse in some states than others. Extremely low-income families — defined as households with incomes at or below either the federal poverty guideline, or 30% of their area median income, whichever is greater — face rates as low as 14 affordable and available homes for every 100 households in some states.

Expert Advice: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Try This: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor Before Making a Big Investment

While there are still not enough homes to provide rentals for every extremely low-income family in the states with the most available housing, the odds of finding housing are the best in these places, as identified by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Also here are the states where you’re most and least likely to live paycheck to paycheck.

South Dakota

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 57 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

57 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 26,953

26,953 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 51%

Check Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Learn More: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Mississippi

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 55 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

55 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 108,951

108,951 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 65%

Trending Now: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

West Virginia

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 53 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

53 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 63,660

63,660 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 66%

Rhode Island

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 51 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

51 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 49,468

49,468 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 56%

Wyoming

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 51 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

51 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 18,176

18,176 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 63%

Maine

Number of affordable and available rental homes: 51 per 100 extremely low-income renter households

51 per 100 extremely low-income renter households Extremely low-income renter households: 36,378

36,378 Extremely low-income renter households with severe cost burden: 63%

Data is sourced from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and is accurate as of 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 States With the Most Affordable Housing for Low-Income Families

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.