6 Most Affordable Cities in Texas for the Middle Class

Texas is full of affordable places to live for the middle class. GOBankingRates found about 150 cities in the state where people had at least $1,000 left for savings every year. We then took the best of those to find the ones where you get the most bang for your paycheck — most of them are situated outside Dallas.

From Southlake to Murphy, here are the six most affordable cities in Texas for the middle class.

Fort Worth Downtown skyline view

Southlake

  • Annual cost of living: $113K
  • Median middle-class income: $250K
  • Leftover savings: $137K

Houston-Texas

Fulshear

  • Annual cost of living: $63K
  • Median middle-class income: $178K
  • Leftover savings: $115K

people attend Arts Festival in Fort Worth Texas

Colleyville

  • Annual cost of living: $89K
  • Median middle-class income: $204K
  • Leftover savings: $115K
Dallas Texas cars driving

Prosper

  • Annual cost of living: $83K
  • Median middle-class income: $188K
  • Leftover savings: $105K
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Keller

  • Annual cost of living: $71K
  • Median middle-class income: $173K
  • Leftover savings: $102K
Dallas-Texas

Murphy

  • Annual cost of living: $67K
  • Median middle-class income: $165K
  • Leftover savings: $98K

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

