6 Most Affordable Cities in Texas for the Middle Class

Texas is full of affordable places to live for the middle class. GOBankingRates found about 150 cities in the state where people had at least $1,000 left for savings every year. We then took the best of those to find the ones where you get the most bang for your paycheck — most of them are situated outside Dallas.

From Southlake to Murphy, here are the six most affordable cities in Texas for the middle class.

Southlake

Annual cost of living: $113K

$113K Median middle-class income: $250K

$250K Leftover savings: $137K

Fulshear

Annual cost of living: $63K

$63K Median middle-class income: $178K

$178K Leftover savings: $115K

Colleyville

Annual cost of living: $89K

$89K Median middle-class income: $204K

$204K Leftover savings: $115K

Prosper

Annual cost of living: $83K

$83K Median middle-class income: $188K

$188K Leftover savings: $105K

Keller

Annual cost of living: $71K

$71K Median middle-class income: $173K

$173K Leftover savings: $102K

Murphy

Annual cost of living: $67K

$67K Median middle-class income: $165K

$165K Leftover savings: $98K

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

