6 Financial Podcasts That Will Help You Master Your Money

While most schools don't prioritize teaching personal finance skills, that doesn't mean there aren't opportunities to learn more outside the classroom. There are many free resources available that can help you understand financial topics more easily. Listening to podcasts is one way you can improve your knowledge around money. Keep reading to find out which financial podcasts can help you master your money.

1. Financial Feminist

Tori Dunlap is a New York Times-bestselling author, investor, social media influencer, and money coach. In addition to sharing money tips in her book and on social media, Tori hosts the Financial Feminist podcast. Her content aims to help listeners, especially women, make more, spend less, and build wealth. If you want to fight the patriarchy and feel more confident about your financial abilities, give Tori's podcast a listen.

2. So Money with Farnoosh Torabi

Another podcast that can educate you more about important financial topics is So Money with Farnoosh Torabi. Farnoosh's episodes feature candid conversations that can teach you how to live a happier life. She frequently talks with business experts, authors, and influencers. Her podcast covers various financial topics, including saving strategies, how to get out of credit card debt, and wealth-building strategies.

3. Afford Anything

Afford Anything is a financial podcast hosted by Paula Pant. She helps listeners make smarter money decisions by encouraging them to think in new ways. Through her episodes, you can discover how to recognize your own behavioral blind spots and make different financial decisions to build a more meaningful life. If you're interested in the psychology of money and are ready to make changes in your life, this podcast may be a good fit for you.

4. Girls That Invest

Simran Kaur and Sonya Gupthan are two millennial investors and best friends who break down complex investing topics, making them less intimidating and easier to understand. They hope to make wealth-building accessible to everyone, especially women and minorities. If you like conversational podcasts and want to learn more about investing, give Girls That Invest a listen.

5. How to Money

Another financial podcast you may want to check out is How to Money. Joel Larsgaard and Matt Altmix are best friends that co-host together. They discuss jargon-free money tricks and tips to help everyday people master their money. Topics covered include how to pay off debt, credit card rewards, budgeting, what to expect when buying a home, and tax-saving strategies.

6. Motley Fool Money

The Motley Fool has a podcast called Motley Fool Money. Host Chris Hill sits down with a team of investment analysis to discussfinancial news investing trends, and long-term investing strategies. This is a good podcast to try if you want to boost your investment knowledge and stay up to date on trending investment topics.

It's never too late to learn more about money

If you want to take control of your finances, it's never too late to expand your knowledge. Taking advantage of free educational resources, like the financial podcasts mentioned above, can help you feel more confident about how you manage your money. Check out these personal finance resources for additional guidance about essential everyday money matters.

