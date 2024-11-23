6 Costco Items Retirees Should Buy When Cyber Monday Arrives

Can’t wait to shop Costco’s Cyber Monday sales? GOBankingRates received an exclusive look at some of Costco’s biggest Cyber Monday deals, which will be available online only on Dec. 2 for Costco members.

Explore More: 12 Old Navy Clothing Items You Should Buy in November To Maximize Savings

Check Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

For this roundup, we pulled a few of our top Cyber Monday picks and three more recommendations that retirees can start shopping now (as well as during Cyber Monday) online at Costco. Best of all, everything mentioned costs less than $100 to put extra savings back into your wallet.

Keep reading to see which six Costco items retirees need to shop on Cyber Monday.

Gerry Men’s Puffer Jacket

Price: $26.99

Bundle up for winter in the Gerry men’s puffer jacket. This jacket will be $6 off its regular $32.99 online during Costco’s Cyber Monday sale.

This wind resistant jacket features side zipper pockets and a zipper pocket on the chest for safe storage of your wallet, keys and smartphone. Shop available men’s sizes small through XXL in blue, black or brown while supplies last.

Discover Next: 10 Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Costco for Retirees

For You: 6 Costco Items Retirees Should Buy When Black Friday Arrives

Design Optics by Foster Grant Kiersey Reading Glasses

Price: $14.99

Now through Dec. 24, Costco members receive $4 off when they shop online for Foster Grant reading glasses.

Each package includes three pairs of reading glasses equipped with UV protection. Select from a variety of lens power options at checkout. These reading glasses also may be purchased using the funds in your Flexible Spending Account.

Try This: 17 Walmart Items Retirees Should Stock Up on Before Winter Hits

Dearfoams – Costco NEXT

30% off on Cyber Monday

During Cyber Monday, Costco members will receive 30% off Dearfoams slippers and footwear through Costco NEXT when placing online orders.

A QR code is available in the latest Costco Holiday Savings book. Members may scan it to shop Costco NEXT and take advantage of the discount price.

Ninja Blast Personal Blender

Price: $59.99

Get two Ninja Blast personal blenders and save $20 while shopping online now through Dec. 24 at Costco.

This set of Ninja Blast blenders includes two motor bases, two vessels with flip lids, two blade covers and two flat lids. Quietly and efficiently blend your favorite drinks and meals at home or take them on-the-go and blend ice and frozen ingredients to make smoothies to enjoy from anywhere.

See More: 6 Walmart Items Retirees Should Buy When Black Friday Arrives

Homedics Ultrasonic 2G Humidifier

Price: $59.99

Don’t let dry air prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep. Add this sleek Homedics Ultrasonic 2G humidifier to your Costco shopping cart and receive $20 off now through Dec. 24.

Pick your preferred humidity level using the programmable humidistat feature and mist setting to enjoy a warm or cool mist. A remote control is included and each humidifier has a run time of up to 90 hours. The additional Clean Tank Technology ensures your humidifier’s tank is fully protected from mold and mildew.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Treats Tower

Price: $29.99

Skip gift cards and give the deliciously luxurious Ghirardelli chocolate treats tower this holiday season. Each tower will be $10 off its regular $39.99 price on Cyber Monday to shop online.

Included with your purchase are Ghirardelli milk chocolate wafers, dark chocolate wafers, Red Thread chocolate chip cookies, milk chocolate drizzled popcorn, double chocolate hot cocoa and much more.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Costco Items Retirees Should Buy When Cyber Monday Arrives

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.