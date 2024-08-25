6 Best New Walmart Clothing Items That Are Worth Every Penny

WalMart has completely revamped its clothes over the past few years. Thanks to updated designs and the impact of influencer marketing, more and more people are seeing the value in shopping for clothing items at Walmart.

Walmart recently released several new and trending clothes, including men’s and women’s pieces for fall. Customers trying to stretch dollars due to the impact of inflation will appreciate the low price point of these items.

The best part is that many resemble higher-end items that cost hundreds of dollars more. Shoppers will enjoy getting the same high-end looks many other brands have without the high prices.

Here are some of the best new clothing-related Walmart items that are worth it.

Madden NYC Women’s Tall Western Boot

Price: $40.00

$40.00 Rating: 4.7 stars

Live out your best Swiftie style with these rhinestone-bedazzled Western-style boots. Similar styles from other brands can cost over $100, but these are only $40. They come in several different colors, including pink, but the rhinestones on this version are a clear winner.

Free Assembly Women’s Pleated Mini Shirtdress

Price: $34.00

$34.00 Rating: 4.3 stars

This fall dress from Walmart looks high-end with pleats, buttons and a fabric belt. It would work well for work and casual outings. It’s a new arrival and is already getting several positive reviews. Pair it with fall boots and a felt hat to complete your look once the weather turns cooler.

Free Assembly Men’s Modern Barn Jacket

Price: $40.00

$40.00 Rating: 5 stars

Barn jackets are classic and worn by the likes of Prince William. Higher-end barn jackets from brands like Barbour cost between $500 and $1,000. However, this Free Assembly men’s barn jacket from Walmart is only $40. It comes in black and gray in sizes up to 3XL.

Time and Tru Women’s Flannel Baseball Hat

Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Price: $9.97

This Time and Tru flannel baseball hat has a faux leather brim and brings apple-picking fall vibes. Many faux leather hats at high-end stores like Neiman Marcus cost $50-$100. For less than $10, Walmart customers can achieve the same look.

Jessica Simpson Teardrop Earring

Price: $7.96

$7.96 Rating: 5 stars

These gold-tone teardrop earrings look very similar to a $169 Ross-Simons version and a $2,800 Tiffany’s pair — but for a fraction of the cost. This style is becoming more popular because it’s incredibly versatile. Customers can enjoy a high-end look while paying less than $8.

No Boundaries Women’s Sport Casual Sneaker

Price: $19.98

$19.98 Rating: 4.6 stars

It’s hard to find stylish and comfortable casual sneakers. Walmart has the perfect casual sneaker in nine different colors, from green to burgundy to tan. With over 800 reviews earning 4.6 stars, this sneaker is a great addition to your closet if you want comfort and style.

