6 Best Cities To Retire Early In, According to Real Estate Experts

Ah, retirement. A time to sit back, relax and sip margaritas on your balcony overlooking a scenic locale. But which scenic locale is the most ideal for a perfect retirement?

GOBankingRates spoke with those in the know to find out the most desirable locations to spend your golden years. Here are the six best cities to retire early in, according to real estate experts.

Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota stands out as a prime destination if you want to spend your retirement in a vibrant, sun-soaked environment. John Olivero, a licensed real estate broker with the Olivero Team, part of Keller Williams Realty First in New York, thinks it’s a great choicel:

“Sarasota, Florida is an ideal retirement destination with its warm climate, vibrant cultural scene, and excellent healthcare facilities, including Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The city’s year-round sunshine and access to arts and outdoor activities make it perfect for active retirees.”

The combination of beautiful beaches, world-class cultural attractions like the Ringling Museum of Art, and a thriving restaurant scene makes Sarasota an attractive option for those seeking a balance between relaxation and stimulation in their retirement years.

Asheville, North Carolina

For retirees who prefer a more temperate climate and breathtaking natural scenery, Asheville offers an enticing alternative.

“Asheville, North Carolina offers retirees stunning mountain scenery, a mild climate, and a vibrant arts community,” shared Olivero. “The city is known for its outdoor activities, diverse culinary scene, and welcoming, laid-back atmosphere, making it a great choice for those seeking both adventure and relaxation.”

Set among the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is perfect for nature lovers. The city’s thriving craft beer scene, farm-to-table restaurants and numerous art galleries mean it also has cosmopolitan vibes. The best of both worlds!

Scottsdale, Arizona

If you want a drier climate and year-round warmth, Scottsdale is a top contender for best place to retire.

“Scottsdale, Arizona is another top choice, known for its warm, dry climate and high quality of life,” said Olivero. “Scottsdale offers excellent healthcare, numerous golf courses, and a lively arts and culture scene, making it a perfect spot for retirees looking for an active lifestyle in a beautiful desert setting.”

With its luxury resorts, world-class spas and proximity to outdoor adventures in the Sonoran Desert, Scottsdale caters to retirees seeking a mix of relaxation and activity in a picturesque setting.

Tampa, Florida

While often overshadowed by its more famous neighbors, Tampa is emerging as an increasingly attractive option for early retirees. Kristen D. Conti, broker and owner at Peacock Premier Properties, said, “Tampa prices have dropped significantly, making that market highly desirable.”

This makes Tampa an excellent choice for budget-conscious retirees who still want access to Florida’s famed beaches and sunny climate. There are world-class museums, excellent theaters and professional sports teams — meaning there’s something for every retiree.

Fort Myers Beach, Florida

For those willing to consider an area in recovery, Fort Myers Beach presents a unique opportunity. Conti noted, “The beaches are beautiful and the prices are much more attractive than the East Coast of Florida.”

While the aftermath of 2022’s Hurricane Ian has been challenging — it caused major destruction in the area — the ongoing rebuilding efforts presents a pretty unique opportunity to be part of a city on the come up. That, combined with the natural beauty, makes it ideal for sun-seekers on a budget.

Orlando, Florida

For retirees who crave constant stimulation and a wide array of activities, Orlando offers an exciting alternative to traditional retirement destinations. Conti said, “Orlando is also a wonderful place for people to retire who enjoy having lots of things to do. If you love amusement parks, restaurants, shopping and a never-ending list of activities in the center of the state, Orlando is a great choice.”

Beyond its world-famous theme parks, Orlando boasts a thriving arts scene, excellent golf courses and easy access to nature preserves and springs. The city’s central location also makes it easy to explore other parts of Florida, offering the best of both worlds for active retirees.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Best Cities To Retire Early In, According to Real Estate Experts

