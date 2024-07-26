6 Best Budget Airlines for Traveling Throughout Europe

If you’re planning to take a trip to Europe, you’re likely looking for ways to save so you can splurge on some special things.

If that’s the case, airfare is one area where you might want to look. After all, you can save quite a bit of money by shopping around. Keep in mind that cheaper prices may not come with some of the extras you desire – and that could significantly increase the prices you pay. With that in mind, here’s a look at six of the best budget airlines for traveling throughout Europe.

EasyJet

London-based EasyJet is among Europe’s most highly ranked airlines with the best budgets. That includes the rankings from Going.

“EasyJet’s 29 base airports run the gamut from major cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin to smaller markets like Bordeaux, Inverness, and Porto while a host of leisure destinations like Malta, Mykonos, and Ibiza operate seasonally and provide some great last minute deals,” according to Going.

Blue Air

The people at Going also like Blue Air, which is a large Romania carrier. You might call this one a semi low-cost option.

According to Going, “They offer both budget as well as full-service flight experiences and helpfully codeshare with Alitalia, AirItaly, Cyprus Airways, and Sky Express, which greatly increases their reach and helps them stand out among other carriers of the same size.”

Play

Why not have a little bit of fun when you fly? Iceland-based Play makes the list from Condé Nast Traveler of the cheapest European airlines that American travelers should know about.

When you book online, you may receive a fun and playful message. Like other budget airlines, you’ll need to pay extra for things beyond the basics. That could include more legroom and carry-ons.

French Bee

According to its website, French Bee offers “a new way of flying.”

“The French carrier French Bee, which runs flights out of Paris-Orly Airport, launched in 2016, specializing in what it calls ‘smart-cost’ long-haul flights,” according to Condé Nast Traveler, which says it’s another of the cheapest European airlines for Americans travelers to know about.

Lufthansa

Germany’s flagship carrier consistently ranks among Europe’s best airlines for economy class travel. According to Travel and Tour World, “Renowned for its reliability, Lufthansa offers an impressive network of destinations, cutting-edge in-flight entertainment, and commendable legroom in economy class.”

You may also like the service of this airline. According to Travel and Tour World, it has solid customer service and comfort commitments.

Swiss International Air Lines

Swiss International Air Lines is the last on our list of the best budget airlines for traveling throughout Europe. According to Travel and Tour World, “SWISS embodies the quality and precision Switzerland is famous for. SWISS excels in delivering a top-notch economy class experience.”

This budget airline might check most boxes for you when selecting a way to fly. SWISS is known for comfort, service and efficiency. Plus, the in-flight meals are said to be pretty good.

