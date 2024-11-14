6 Bank Accounts That Will Give You Free Money

Getting a bonus offer from a bank is always nice because any free money thrown into your account is good money. And it’s even better if you can receive the bonus in just a few business days.

You can easily add hundreds of dollars to your account balance just by signing up at several different banks. Whether you are shopping around for a better-fitting experience or want to passively earn some annual percentage yield (APY), opening your next account could make you a chunk of cash.

Offers can vary widely in value, deposit requirements, terms and conditions, but if you’re in the market for a new checking or savings account, give these a look.

TD Bank Complete Checking: $200

To get $200 of free money all you have to do is open this personal checking account and set up direct deposit. Here are a few requirements and steps you need to take as a new account holder before the bonus will be deposited into your TD Complete Checking account:

Bonus amount: $200

$200 Monthly maintenance fee: $15

$15 Minimum opening deposit requirement: $0

$0 Qualifying activity: Have $500 in qualifying direct deposits posted to our deposit account within 60 days

Have $500 in qualifying direct deposits posted to our deposit account within 60 days Offer expires: Nov. 30, 2024

Bank of American Advantage Banking: $300

As one of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America doesn’t really have to dole out free money, but you can score this bonus just for signing up for a new Advantage account. The requirements are achievable and pretty straightforward:

Bonus amount: $300

$300 Monthly maintenance fee: $12 or it can be waived if you have at least one qualifying direct deposit of $250 or more, maintain an average daily balance of $1,500 in your account or are a member of the Preferred Rewards program

$12 or it can be waived if you have at least one qualifying direct deposit of $250 or more, maintain an average daily balance of $1,500 in your account or are a member of the Preferred Rewards program Minimum opening deposit requirement: $100

$100 Qualifying activity: Open a new eligible Bank of America Advantage Banking consumer checking account through the Bank of America promotional page and use the code MNB300CIS. Make sure to have qualifying direct deposits totaling $2,000 or more within 90 days of opening the new account.

Open a new eligible Bank of America Advantage Banking consumer checking account through the Bank of America promotional page and use the code MNB300CIS. Make sure to have qualifying direct deposits totaling $2,000 or more within 90 days of opening the new account. Offer expires: Jan. 1, 2025

Chase Total Checking: $300

Chase knows its way around a bank promotion. Just by going to the website or downloading the mobile app, you can open a new eligible account today and start earning some free money. Here are a few key takeaways:

Bonus amount: $300

$300 Monthly service fee: $12

$12 Minimum opening deposit requirement: $0

$0 Qualifying activity: Open a Chase Total Checking account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment

Open a Chase Total Checking account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment Offer expires: Jan. 22, 2025

SoFi Checking and Savings: $300

If you are looking for a one-stop shop as far as bank accounts are concerned, then the SoFi Checking and Savings is perfect for you. It’s a combination account so you can not only earn APY but also track all of your debit card transactions easier as there are no fees if your account is overdrawn. Here’s how to get the bonus when you open the account:

Bonus amount: $50 to $300

$50 to $300 Monthly maintenance fee: $0

$0 Minimum opening deposit requirement: $0

$0 Qualifying activity: This combination checking-and-savings account offers a bonus you can get in different tiers of either $50 or $300. For example, make at least one direct deposit in any amount before the promotion expiration date. Deposit $1,000 to $4,999.99 to earn a $50 bonus or deposit $5,000 or more to earn a $300 bonus.

This combination checking-and-savings account offers a bonus you can get in different tiers of either $50 or $300. For example, make at least one direct deposit in any amount before the promotion expiration date. Deposit $1,000 to $4,999.99 to earn a $50 bonus or deposit $5,000 or more to earn a $300 bonus. APY: 1.2% to 4.2%

1.2% to 4.2% Offer expires: Dec. 31, 2024

Citi Checking With Direct Deposit: $325

If you are looking to open a new checking account then consider doing so with Citi to earn $325 in free money. You’ll need to make qualifying Enhanced Direct Deposits and complete the required activities:

Bonus amount: $325

$325 Monthly maintenance fee: $15

$15 Minimum opening deposit requirement: $0

$0 Qualifying activity: You can get this free money by opening a new eligible Citi checking account and making a minimum of two Enhanced Direct Deposits, including Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments, deposits made using Zelle, and digital payments made using ACH via PayPal, Venmo or other payment service providers. Make sure to note deposits must total at least $3,000 and be made within 90 days of opening the account.

You can get this free money by opening a new eligible Citi checking account and making a minimum of two Enhanced Direct Deposits, including Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments, deposits made using Zelle, and digital payments made using ACH via PayPal, Venmo or other payment service providers. Make sure to note deposits must total at least $3,000 and be made within 90 days of opening the account. Offer expires: Jan. 7, 2025

PNC Virtual Wallet With Performance Select: $100 to $400

You have options when it comes to what type of PNC account you can open, and the other good news is that you’ll earn a varying bonus no matter which you choose. Opening a Virtual Wallet will earn you $100, opening a Virtual Wallet with Performance Spend account will earn you $200, and opening a Virtual Wallet with Performance Select account and meeting the criteria will earn you $400:

Bonus amount: $400

$400 Monthly maintenance fee: $25

$25 Minimum opening deposit requirement: $500

$500 Qualifying activity: You can cash in on this free money offer when you establish total qualifying direct deposits of $5,000 or more to the Spend account

You can cash in on this free money offer when you establish total qualifying direct deposits of $5,000 or more to the Spend account APY: 0.01% if you maintain a $2,000 minimum daily balance, or up to 3.65% with a relationship rate

0.01% if you maintain a $2,000 minimum daily balance, or up to 3.65% with a relationship rate Offer expires: Jan. 2, 2025

