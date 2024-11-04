News & Insights

5N Plus Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Growth

November 04, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) has released an update.

5N Plus Inc. reported a remarkable 25% increase in revenue to $78.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by robust growth in its Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials segments. The company also saw a 62% rise in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong market demand and efficient operational execution. With a backlog of $250 million, 5N Plus is strategically positioned for further organic and external growth opportunities.

