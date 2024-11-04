5N Plus Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Growth

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) has released an update.

5N Plus Inc. reported a remarkable 25% increase in revenue to $78.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by robust growth in its Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials segments. The company also saw a 62% rise in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong market demand and efficient operational execution. With a backlog of $250 million, 5N Plus is strategically positioned for further organic and external growth opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:VNP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.