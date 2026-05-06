5N PLUS INC. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - 5N PLUS INC. (VNP.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.76 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $9.57 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.6% to $117.89 million from $88.88 million last year.

5N PLUS INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.76 Mln. vs. $9.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $117.89 Mln vs. $88.88 Mln last year.

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