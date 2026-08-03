5N PLUS INC. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - 5N PLUS INC. (VNP.TO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $19.671 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $15.227 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.4% to $122.358 million from $95.311 million last year.

5N PLUS INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.671 Mln. vs. $15.227 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $122.358 Mln vs. $95.311 Mln last year.

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