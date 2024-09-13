526K Reasons To Be Bullish On Arcosa Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that STEVEN DEMETRIOU, Director at Arcosa (NYSE:ACA), made a notable insider purchase on September 12,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that DEMETRIOU purchased 6,000 shares of Arcosa. The total transaction amounted to $526,200.

Monitoring the market, Arcosa's shares up by 2.07% at $89.59 during Friday's morning.

Get to Know Arcosa Better

Arcosa Inc is a manufacturer and producer of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates in three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Transportation Products segment manufactures and sells products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries. The Engineered Structures segment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, telecommunication structures, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Arcosa

Revenue Growth: Arcosa displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 20.76%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Arcosa exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.93.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Arcosa adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Arcosa's P/E ratio of 29.06 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.76, Arcosa's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.71, Arcosa presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Arcosa's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.