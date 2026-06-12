Markets
COE

51Talk Online Education Posts Wider Loss In Q1

June 12, 2026 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 51Talk Online Education Group (COE) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $2.3 million, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, a year ago. Net loss per share was $0.01, compared with a loss of $0.005. Net loss per ADS was $0.39, compared with a loss of $0.29.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of $0.5 million, non-GAAP net loss attributable to the ordinary shareholders was $1.8 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.005, compared with a loss of $0.004. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.30, compared with a loss of $0.24.

Net revenues for the first quarter were $31.2 million, a 70.9% increase from $18.2 million, last year. Gross billings were $33.3 million, a 51.9% growth from $21.9 million, prior year.

For the second quarter, the company currently expects net gross billings to be between $36.0 million and $38.0 million, a sequential increase of 8.1% to 14.1% and an increase of approximately 26.5% to 33.5% from the same quarter in 2025.

Shares of 51Talk are down 7.14% to $20.43 on NYSE American in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.