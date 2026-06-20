Is $500,000 Enough to Retire at 67?

Key Points

It's common to worry about running out of money in retirement.

There is no one-size-fits-all retirement budget.

Knowing what you want to do in retirement can help nail down how much money you'll need.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The Northwestern Mutual 2026 Progress & Planning Study found that 40% of baby boomers fear they'll run out of money during their lifetimes, and 50% of Gen X feel the same. The anxiety may be driven by the number of reports saying the Americans aren't saving enough for retirement -- a message that can be both frightening and frustrating.

The reality is, there is no one-size-fits-all amount that will allow you to retire. While your sibling or best friend may not be comfortable retiring with $500,000 saved, it could be just right for you. It may not be as easy as it would be with more, but it's still possible to make it work.

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If you're planning for retirement and aim to have $500,000 available, here are four questions to ask yourself.

1. How much do I expect to spend each year?

Naturally, a person who spends $100,000 annually in retirement will need more money than someone comfortable getting by on $50,000. Much of it comes down to how much debt you're carrying into retirement. If you still have a mortgage, a car payment, and credit card bills, your budget is naturally going to be tighter. The same is true if you live in a high-cost-of-living area.

2. What other sources of income will I have?

Do you expect to receive regular payments from Social Security or a pension, annuity, rental property, or other source? Before determining how far $500,000 will get you, it's vital to factor in all sources of income.

3. How much do I plan to withdraw from the $500,000 annually?

Let's say the funds in your retirement account earn an average annual return of 7%. Your first year of retirement, you withdraw 4% ($1,666 per month), and you increase that amount by 2% annually. Due to compound interest, you'll have over $653,000 left after 30 years.

But what happens if you withdraw 6% in the first year ($2,500 per month) and increase that amount by 2% each year? If your average annual rate of return on the account remains 7%, your money will last just shy of 25 years.

How long you want the money to last depends on several factors, including how many other sources of income you have, your expected longevity, and how much money you'll need to spend to live your ideal retirement.

4. Is my portfolio diversified?

One tricky aspect of retirement planning is not knowing what the stock market will do at any given time. There are sure to be both bull and bear markets, good times and bad. Having a well-diversified portfolio is the best way to protect yourself against catastrophic losses. That's because if one sector is hit hard, others can help keep your portfolio afloat.

Still, it's a good idea to avoid making withdrawals from your retirement account when the market is circling the drain. The goal is to refrain from selling the assets in your portfolio when prices are at rock bottom. If you can live without those withdrawals or have another source of cash to draw from until the market recovers, the funds in your portfolio will last longer.

The answer to whether you can retire with $500,000 saved is yes. However, doing so will involve keeping a close eye on your budget, having a plan to cover emergencies, a way to pay bills when the market is turbulent without depleting your savings, and retirement plans that fit neatly within the amount you want to spend.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

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