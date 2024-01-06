5 Ways To Earn Quick Money Watching TV

Typically, we think of watching TV as the ultimate form of relaxation — and many of us even take in the latest must-see drama or real housewife hijinks from the comfort of our beds. Yet, for the entrepreneurial among us, there are ways to turn binge-watching into big bucks. Opportunities abound for couch potatoes to sprout green and make money while watching TV. Here’s how:

1. Join a Focus Group

Many times, networks and programmers want audience opinions about TV shows, turning to focus groups to get early insights. Members of focus groups can earn hundreds of dollars for their time and their opinions. If you sign up at sites like focusgroup.org and Focus Groups USA, you can stay updated about the latest TV-related focus groups that are meeting in your area or happening online.

2. Write Captions or Subtitles

Companies like Rev and Scribie, which provide transcription services, are always looking for people who can watch a show or video and turn audio into text for closed captions — a job that might entail transcribing live events or translating dialogue out of different languages. These roles require careful attention and can include formatting transcriptions and verifying the timing of words and music ques against the original footage.

3. Get a Swagbucks Account

News junkies can earn up to $225 a month by setting up a Swagbucks account. Every day, you’ll receive short news clips to choose from, and answer a few questions about what you’ve watched. All you must do is share your honest opinions, and we’ll receive our payout each month.

4. Become a Nielsen Household

The phrase “Nielsen ratings” is part of the pop culture lexicon, but it comes from the very real Nielsen Media Research company, which secures analytics about media consumption across TV and movies, radio, theater and newspapers. If you’re selected as a Nielsen household, you’ll have a digital box fixed to your TV that will let the company know what you’re watching — and what you’re watching is of great interest to advertisers and networks, giving you power as a viewer.

While Nielsen households are chosen at random, you can put the odds in your favor by signing up with Nielsen to announce your interest. In addition to the traditional TV metrics, Nielsen also offers an opportunity to collect data from those who love to watch videos on their phones or computers through its Nielsen Computer and Mobile Panel.

5. Get a Job as a Netflix Tagger

The famous Netflix recommendation system has led many of us to an undiscovered gem of a film or a new favorite show, and you can thank Netflix taggers for helping make that system so accurate. People in these roles view content and create tags based on criteria such as genre, themes, cast and even profanity. Through the tags, they provide Netflix with the metadata to refine its recommendation tool. Understandably, jobs that involve watching TV and movies all day are high in demand, so you should watch the Netflix jobs portal to see when they become available.

Each of these gigs can easily be performed while keeping an eye on your TV, watching your favorite series or film while making money on the side.

