5 Unique Senior Discounts You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

There are some real perks to getting older. Those retirement years can be a lot of fun if you’ve saved wisely and planned well, from taking vacations that would leave your grandchildren salivating for a chance to post on Instagram to becoming the canasta queen at your local senior center. Oh, and the discounts, you can’t forget those.

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Check Out: Costco, Walmart and Other Stores With Perks Retirees Need To Be Taking Advantage Of

Some senior discounts are par for the course — like, naturally, you’re going to get a discount at silver-haired hotspots like Denny’s. Others, however, are a little more unique. And they offer chances to have some real fun. GOBankingRates investigated some of the more off-the-beaten path senior discounts you can enjoy. While you’ll want to call ahead to your local establishments to make sure the offers are valid near you, this list is a good place to start.

Waffle House

The name Waffle House conjures some very specific imagery, like young people seeking some strong coffee and good food after a late night of dancing or a more, ahem, rowdy crowd offering a people-watching bonanza. Safe to say, Waffle House might not be the place you’d expect to find seniors on a typical basis.

Au contraire, senior citizens can savor an All-Star Special with the best of them. Whether you’re looking for a breakfast spot after a morning book club or you’re eager to walk on the wild side in the evening, if you’re 60 or older, you can enjoy a Waffle House senior discount. The exact nature of the discount varies per location, so you’ll need to call ahead to your local branch.

Be Aware: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Amtrak

All aboard for some good discounts through Amtrak. Seriously, if you’re an avid traveler, or even looking for a faster, cheaper way to visit friends or family that doesn’t involve driving longer distances, you’d be wise to participate in Amtrak’s senior discount program.

According to Amtrak’s website, travelers ages 65 and up can get a 10% discount on most rail fares on most Amtrak trains. If you’re using a cross-border service operated jointly by Amtrak and VIA Rail Canada, you can get a 10% senior discount if you’re age 60 or older.

There are a few stipulations attached to the deal, so check the website before you book your ticket.

National Parks

Maybe you spent your youth out in nature, always game for a weekend camping trip. Or maybe you’ve only gotten into hiking in your golden years as a way to stay limber and active. Regardless of how you’ve connected to nature, there’s no better to do it than spending time in America’s national parks. And if you think that park passes are only for young families, think again.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are 62 years old and older can take advantage of the annual senior pass available for just $20. These passes cover your standard entry and amenity fees, while offering discounts on certain expanded amenities at sites managed by select federal agencies.

Know that you’ll be going to the parks every year? You can get a lifetime pass for $80. Visit the website to learn more.

Pep Boys

Too often, people think of senior discounts as mere niceties that shave a few dollars off meals at diners. But discounts can have a major impact on things you need to get through your day — like your car.

Pep Boys offers a 10% discount to customers ages 55 and older for in-store purchases. Have a valid ID on-hand and know that the senior discount can’t be combined with other offers or discounts, and you’ll be in a good position to hit the road.

ADT

You’ve worked hard for your home, and you’d do anything to protect it. While that karate class at the senior center is a good start, you’ll also want to invest in a stronger home security system like ADT.

If you’re an AARP member — and really, if you’re eligible, you should be — you can get some formidable discounts with ADT, including 5% off on monthly monitoring fees, as well as discounts on installation fees.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Unique Senior Discounts You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.