5 Things to Know About RMDs Before You Turn 73 in 2026

Key Points

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) could have a big impact on your retirement finances.

Getting your RMD timing right is key.

Understanding the consequences of taking or not taking RMDs is also crucial.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Turning 73 is an important milestone for retirement planning. If you're turning 73 this year, you'll need to begin taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from a traditional retirement account like an IRA or 401(k). And if so, now's the time to familiarize yourself with RMD rules. Here are five key things to know.

1. RMDs are due by Dec. 31 each year

There are certain financial deadlines you have to keep track of during the year. April 15, for example, is when taxes are due.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

For RMD purposes, the key date to keep in mind is Dec. 31. That's when your RMD is due each year.

However, you don't actually want to wait until the last day of the year to initiate your RMD. If you hit a snag, you may not end up taking that withdrawal on time. Plan ahead for your RMD so you don't run into trouble.

2. You can defer your first RMD -- but that may not be prudent

Although RMDs are typically due on Dec. 31, you're allowed to defer your first one due to April 1 of the year after you turn 73. So if you're turning 73 this summer, you can push off that mandatory withdrawal to 2027 and avoid a tax bill this year.

That may seem like a good idea at first. But that strategy could also backfire.

If you defer your first RMD to April, you'll have to take two mandatory withdrawals in 2027. That could leave you with a gigantic tax bill on your hands.

3. Missing an RMD can be expensive

If you think blowing off an RMD isn't a big deal, you're mistaken. The IRS can assess a 25% penalty for missed RMDs. So if you're looking at a $10,000 withdrawal, failing to take it could mean losing $2,500, just like that.

Now the good news is that if you miss an RMD but correct that error within two years, you can generally get your 25% penalty whittled down to 10%. But that could still end up being a lot of money, depending on your RMD amount.

A better idea? Set up automatic RMDs so you don't forget to take yours. You can typically arrange to have that money come out of your IRA or 401(k) on a monthly, quarterly, or once-a-year basis, depending on the schedule that works best for you.

4. RMDs can impact more than just your tax bill

One reason retirees often moan about having to take RMDs is that those withdrawals are taxable. But that's not all.

If your RMD increases your taxable income substantially, you could be pushed into a higher bracket. You could also end up having to pay taxes on your Social Security benefits. And your Medicare premiums could get more expensive, because a huge increase in your income could subject you to surcharges on Parts B and D known as IRMAAs, or income-related monthly adjustment amounts.

5. A Roth conversion could help you minimize or even avoid RMDs

If you're already dreading RMDs, it may not be too late to do a Roth conversion. With a Roth conversion, you move funds from a traditional IRA or 401(k) to a Roth IRA.

Granted, you'll need to consider the tax implications, because if you convert a huge sum of money at once, that alone could trigger a giant tax bill that causes you to owe the IRS a lot of money as well as face the consequences above (taxes on Social Security benefits and higher Medicare costs). But in some cases, a last-minute Roth conversion or partial conversion could make sense.

The more prepared you are for RMDs, the less financial pain they might cause. Make sure to understand the rules inside and out if you'll be facing RMDs later this year so you don't hit any snags.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.