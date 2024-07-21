5 SUVs That Will Save You the Most Money Over Time, According to the Experts

If you’re shopping for an SUV and want to get the most out of your money, look beyond the price tag: Fuel economy, durability, reliability and strong resale value are other factors that should be considered.

Additionally, regular upkeep is also key. “The biggest way to save money over time is to do the basic maintenance and look for a long warranty to cover expenses,” Lauren Fix with Car Coach Reports told us.

With car prices soaring to an average of $47,218, which is more than $7,000 higher than five years ago in 2019, finding an economical car is vital to avoid financial stress. To help narrow down your search, GOBankingRates spoke with car experts who share which SUVs will give you the most bang for your buck and why.

1. Kia Niro

Maintenance Cost: $4,292 during its first five years, per Edmunds.

The Kia Niro is a stylish and affordable SUV that starts at around $29,000 and can last up to $250,000 if well-maintained. And according to Matt Smith, the Deputy Editor at CarGurus, it’s one of the best deals on the market.

“For most shoppers, few vehicles are going to beat the Kia Niro in terms of total savings,” Smith said. “Not only does it deliver upwards of 53 mpg (49 mpg in non-FE trim), but its smaller form factor than competitive midsize SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Honda CR-V Hybrid means it’s cheaper to buy, too.”



He added, “The Niro EV aligns more closely with other subcompact crossovers like the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, but the value-focused Kia includes a 10-year, 100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty (and 5-year, 60,000-mile limited basic warranty), and its stickers for nearly $1,500 less than the Toyota in base trim.”

2. Toyota RAV4

Maintenance Cost: $5,531 during its first 10 years, which is $3,602 less than the average SUV, per CarEdge.

Toyota has a long history of being a good value, and with proper maintenance, the RAV4 can last anywhere from 200,000 to 250,000 miles.

“The Toyota RAV4 is renowned for its reliability, which translates to fewer mechanical issues and lower maintenance costs over time,” Rob Dillan, automotive expert and founder of EVhype said.

“With an impressive fuel economy of up to 28 MPG city / 35 MPG highway, it’s also easy on your wallet at the pump. Built to last, the RAV4 has a strong reputation for durability, meaning fewer replacements. Plus, it holds its value well, ensuring a better return if you decide to sell.”

3. Honda CR-V

Maintenance Cost: $7,155 during its first 10 years, $1,978 less than the average SUV, per CarEdge.

The Honda CR-V is known for its overall excellent quality, lasting 250,00 to 300,000 miles with routine care.

“The Honda CR-V offers outstanding fuel economy, with up to 28 MPG city / 34 MPG highway,” Dillan stated. “Consistently ranking high in reliability surveys, the CR-V reduces unexpected repair costs. Routine maintenance is affordable, and it experiences fewer major issues. It also maintains a high resale value, making it a cost-effective long-term investment.”



Fix added, “It’s a very reliable SUV with a 3-year 36,000-mile warranty and an excellent resale value.”

4. Subaru Forester

Maintenance Cost: $7,931 during its first 10 years, $1,202 less than the average SUV, per CarEdge.

The Subaru Forester is a versatile compact crossover SUV that, when well cared for, can last up to 300,000 miles.

“The Subaru Forester is built to withstand tough conditions, ensuring a long lifespan,” said Dillan. “Its standard all-wheel drive comes with an impressive fuel economy of 26 MPG city / 33 MPG highway. Known for reasonable maintenance costs and high reliability, the Forester is a solid choice. High safety ratings further reduce the risk of costly accidents and repairs.”

5. Mazda CX-5

Maintenance Cost: ​​$7,339 during its first 10 years, $1,794 cheaper than the average SUV, per CarEdge.

The Mazda CX-5 is a popular crossover SUV that can go $200,000 to 250,000 with proper maintenance.

“With up to 25 MPG city / 31 MPG highway, it’s fuel-efficient for an SUV, Dillan said. “It provides a great driving experience with minimal repair needs. The CX-5 holds its value well, ensuring you get a good return on your investment.”

