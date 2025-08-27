5 Stylish Amazon Accessories Under $20 To Enhance Your Fall Outfits

As summer fades into autumn, a full closet refresh isn’t always feasible. That’s where budget-friendly accessories can help. The right pieces add color, texture and personality without a big price tag and Amazon has plenty of stylish finds for the fall season under $20.
Leather Wrap Bracelets
- Price: $9.99
Sometimes your fall outfit needs just a little accessorizing and leather wrap bracelets are perfect in that instance. One bracelet option is leopard-print leather cords with gold bead accents that are held on your wrist with a secure clasp. If leopard print isn’t your thing, you can choose from other fall looks like Brown Boho Braid, Brown Leather Pearl or Gold Metal Disc.
Women’s Crew Socks
- Price: $14.99
Who says your socks can’t be an accessory? They can with these soft cotton women’s crew socks in the Fall Leaves pack on Amazon. You’ll get eight pairs in fall-inspired colors like chocolate brown, gold and sage. The best part is they’ll coordinate well with your fall outfits, instead of detracting from them.
Fall Scottish Tartan Headbands
- Price: $9.95
Add a stylish touch to your fall hairstyles with this two-pack of Scottish tartan headbands. The set comes with one orange plaid and one brown plaid option. Shoppers give them a 4.5-star rating and note that they’re comfortable to wear. Each band is made of non-fading velvet with covered edges, making them softer than the usual plastic styles.
Fall Leaves Brooch
- Price: $3.88
Brooches are in for 2025 and this layered fall leaves brooch is an eye-catching (and super-affordable) accessory to jazz up a tee, turtleneck, scarf or handbag. Amazon shoppers find it to be a good value for the size and quality and give it a 4.4-star rating.
Fall Tartan Plaid Wrap
- Price: $9.95
This soft, lightweight fall tartan plaid wrap on Amazon is as versatile as it is attractive. The orange plaid pattern makes it a great choice for fall gatherings. Tuck it into your coat as a scarf, drape it over your shoulders as a wrap or keep it handy as a blanket for travel or outdoors on chilly nights.
Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary.
