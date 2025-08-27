Personal Finance

5 Stylish Amazon Accessories Under $20 To Enhance Your Fall Outfits

August 27, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Cynthia Measom for GOBankingRates->

As summer fades into autumn, a full closet refresh isn’t always feasible. That’s where budget-friendly accessories can help. The right pieces add color, texture and personality without a big price tag and Amazon has plenty of stylish finds for the fall season under $20.

Read Next: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon — Here’s What I Learned

Check Out: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Also here are Amazon clothing items that are a waste of money.

Leather Wrap Bracelets

  • Price: $9.99

Sometimes your fall outfit needs just a little accessorizing and leather wrap bracelets are perfect in that instance. One bracelet option is leopard-print leather cords with gold bead accents that are held on your wrist with a secure clasp. If leopard print isn’t your thing, you can choose from other fall looks like Brown Boho Braid, Brown Leather Pearl or Gold Metal Disc.

Trending Now: 5 Little Luxuries To Buy at Dollar Tree This August

Women’s Crew Socks

  • Price: $14.99

Who says your socks can’t be an accessory? They can with these soft cotton women’s crew socks in the Fall Leaves pack on Amazon. You’ll get eight pairs in fall-inspired colors like chocolate brown, gold and sage. The best part is they’ll coordinate well with your fall outfits, instead of detracting from them. 

Fall Scottish Tartan Headbands

  • Price: $9.95

Add a stylish touch to your fall hairstyles with this two-pack of Scottish tartan headbands. The set comes with one orange plaid and one brown plaid option. Shoppers give them a 4.5-star rating and note that they’re comfortable to wear. Each band is made of non-fading velvet with covered edges, making them softer than the usual plastic styles.

Fall Leaves Brooch

  • Price: $3.88

Brooches are in for 2025 and this layered fall leaves brooch is an eye-catching (and super-affordable) accessory to jazz up a tee, turtleneck, scarf or handbag. Amazon shoppers find it to be a good value for the size and quality and give it a 4.4-star rating. 

Fall Tartan Plaid Wrap

  • Price: $9.95

This soft, lightweight fall tartan plaid wrap on Amazon is as versatile as it is attractive. The orange plaid pattern makes it a great choice for fall gatherings. Tuck it into your coat as a scarf, drape it over your shoulders as a wrap or keep it handy as a blanket for travel or outdoors on chilly nights.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Stylish Amazon Accessories Under $20 To Enhance Your Fall Outfits

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.