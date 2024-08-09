5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes Amid Recession Fears

Major U.S. indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq — have given investors a positive return of 4.7%, 11.5% and 11%, respectively, in the year-to-date period. Though inflation, which remains the biggest threat to the economy, resumed its downtrend in the second quarter of 2024 and economic growth improved, an unexpectedly weak employment report rekindled worries of a recession.

Owing to cheap gasoline prices and moderating rents, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a dip for the first time in more than four years. The CPI fell 0.1% in June and increased by 3% on a yearly basis,inching close to the Federal Reserve’s ambitious target of 2%.Advance estimates for the Q2 2024 GDP growth rate have increased at an annual rate of 2.8% against the real GDP growth of 1.4% in Q1.

Amid favorable economic data, an unexpectedly weak employment report for the month of July, sparked worries of a recession among investors. The report revealed that the U.S. unemployment rate increased to 4.3%, marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise.

The Fed, in the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in July, kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50%, the highest in 23 years. Investors are now worried about whether the Fed will be able to create the right balance between economic growth and inflation target without derailing the economy. Though the Fed has hinted at rate cuts later this year, uncertainty over the timing is causing volatility in the market.

In such a situation, prudent investors who wish to invest their money for regular income and capital preservation, if things go south, can remain invested in or buy dividend stocks. These companies, due to their well-established businesses, pay out regular dividends and remain profitable due to their proven business models. Companies that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying stocks in a highly volatile market.

On that note, let us look at companies like Macro Bank BMA, Northern Oil and Gas NOG, Fox ( FOXA ), Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and MarketAxess MKTX that have lately hiked their dividend payouts.

Macro Bank is a leading bank in Argentina that provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. This Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

On Aug 6, BMA declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.80 a share on Aug 23, 2024. BMA has a dividend yield of 44.3%.

Over the past five years, BMA has increased its dividend nine times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 17% of earnings. Check Macro Bank’s dividend history here.

Macro Bank Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Northern Oil and Gas is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is an independent upstream operator engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties.

On Aug 6, NOG declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 42 cents a share on Oct 31, 2024. NOG has a dividend yield of 4.3%.

In the past five years, NOG has increased its dividend 11 times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 26% of earnings. Check Northern Oil and Gas’ dividend history here.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote

Fox is a news, sports and entertainment content provider. The Zacks Rank #3 company is headquartered in New York, NY.

On Aug 6, FOXA announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 27 cents a share on Sep 25, 2024. FOXA has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Over the past five years, FOXA has increased its dividend four times. Its payout ratio now sits at 15% of earnings. Check FOX's dividend history here.

Fox Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fox Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fox Corporation Quote

Seanergy Maritime Holdings provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. This Glyfada, Greece-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Aug 6, SHIP declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 25 cents a share on Oct 10, 2024. SHIP has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Over the past five years, SHIP has increased its dividend four times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 12% of earnings. Check Seanergy Maritime Holding’s dividend history here.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York. This Zacks Rank #3 company is a leading multi-dealer trading platform that offers institutional investors access to global liquidity in products like U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, credit derivatives and other fixed-income securities.

On Aug 6, MKTX declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 74 cents a share on Sep 4, 2024. MKTX has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In the past five years, MKTX has increased its dividend five times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 43% of earnings. Check MarketAxess’ dividend history here.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Quote

