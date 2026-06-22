5 Stocks Solving the AI Power Crisis

For the past couple of years, the AI investment story has been told largely through chips, cloud platforms, and the data centers that house them. But there is a problem hiding beneath it all, one that could become the single biggest constraint on the entire build-out. AI does not just need compute. It needs power, and enormous amounts of it. A single large AI data center can consume as much electricity as a small city, and the hyperscalers are planning dozens of them. The U.S. grid, much of it built decades ago, was never designed for this kind of demand.

That mismatch between surging electricity needs and an aging, capacity-constrained grid is arguably becoming one of the defining investment themes of the decade. The companies that generate the power, build the equipment that delivers it, and keep the data centers cool and running are stepping into the spotlight.

Here are five names at the center of efforts to solve the AI power crisis.

Vertiv: The Backbone of Data Center Power and Cooling

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) sits at the heart of this theme like any company on the market. It designs and manufactures the critical power and thermal management systems that keep data centers running, from uninterruptible power supplies and power distribution units to the precision cooling equipment that prevents racks of AI chips from overheating. As chip density climbs and each new generation of accelerators runs hotter than the last, demand for Vertiv's liquid-cooling and power infrastructure has accelerated sharply.

The stock reflects that, up close to 105.6% year to date (YTD) and almost 1,400% over the prior three years. The fundamentals back the move, with projected earnings growth above 34%. In its most recent quarter, for Q1 2026, reported on April 22, VRT crushed estimates by 17 cents, whilst quarterly revenue surged by over 30% year-over-year to $2.65 billion. And despite its already impressive run over multiple years, analysts remain steadfast, with a Moderate Buy rating based on 29 ratings.

However, one thing for investors to note is that, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 52 and trading just above its consensus price target of $326.39, much of the good news appears priced in. Vertiv is a high-quality way to play the theme, but it is no longer cheap.

GE Vernova: Powering the Grid at Scale

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is the energy business spun out of General Electric, and it has quickly become one of the market's favorite ways to play surging electricity demand. The company builds the gas turbines, grid equipment, and generation technology that utilities rely on to add capacity, and its order books have swelled as data center power demand has collided with an aging grid in need of modernization.

The stock has climbed close to 70% YTD and over 125% over the prior year, giving it a market cap approaching $300 billion. Projected earnings growth of nearly 63% is among the strongest in this group, and net margins near 24% reflect the pricing power that comes with being one of a small number of players capable of delivering turbines and grid hardware at scale. In its April 22 earnings release, the company reported a 17% increase in quarterly revenue over the prior year.

As with several names here, the stock now trades roughly in line with its consensus price target of $1,089.88, and MarketBeat data shows some recent insider selling worth keeping an eye on. But the structural demand story behind GE Vernova remains as compelling as any in the energy space.

Eaton: The Quiet Power Management Workhorse

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is the least flashy name on this list, and that is rather the point. The diversified power management company makes the switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, and power distribution equipment that physically move electricity through data centers and the grid. It is essential, unglamorous infrastructure, and demand for it is booming.

The stock is up an impressive nearly 33% YTD, a more measured gain than the others here. That, in itself, arguably makes its risk-reward profile more balanced. From a technical perspective, it appears the stock may have room to run. ETN has spent several months consolidating near its 52-week high. If the stock manages to take out that pivot point, a momentum move higher might follow.

And while the technicals shape up, the fundamentals continue to improve. Earlier this year, Eaton acquired Boyd Thermal to deepen its data center cooling capabilities, a clear signal that management is leaning further into the AI infrastructure opportunity. With a forward P/E near 32, Eaton trades at a more reasonable multiple than Vertiv or GE Vernova while offering exposure to the same powerful tailwind.

Bloom Energy: On-Site Power for a Grid That Can't Keep Up

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) offers a different and more aggressive way to play the theme. The company makes solid oxide fuel cells that generate electricity on-site from natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen, allowing data centers to sidestep grid delays entirely and power themselves directly. As utilities struggle to connect new projects quickly enough, the ability to bypass the grid has made Bloom one of the hottest names in the entire energy complex.

The stock has exploded, up close to 279% YTD and a staggering 1,816% over the prior three years. This includes an almost 15% surge in a single session on Thursday, June 18, following a bullish AI power report. That 15% surge also signaled a bullish higher-timeframe breakout for the stock, a move that might mark the beginning of a fresh leg higher.

Projected earnings growth of 165% reflects how quickly the business is scaling. But this is unambiguously the highest-risk name on the list. Bloom carries a beta of approximately 3.7, making it extremely volatile, and trades far above its consensus price target of $220.14, implying meaningful downside if sentiment cools. For investors with a higher risk appetite and conviction in the on-site power thesis, Bloom offers the most explosive upside here, but may also carry the most risk.

Constellation Energy: The Contrarian Nuclear Play

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is the most interesting name on this list precisely because it has not run with the others. The largest nuclear power plant operator in the United States, Constellation, provides exactly the kind of reliable, carbon-free baseload electricity that AI data centers need around the clock. Nuclear has rapidly emerged as a preferred long-term answer to the AI power problem, and Constellation sits at the center of that shift.

Yet the stock is down around 22.4% YTD, making it the clear outlier in this group. That pullback is what makes it interesting. Constellation scored in the 97th percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank, ranking 12th out of 252 energy stocks, and is the only name on this list with meaningful upside to its consensus price target of $370.41, implying roughly 35% upside.

The company is set to become the top U.S. power producer after announcing that it plans to restart its Three Mile Island facility, now rebranded and contracted to supply power to data centers. The caution to note is that the stock's TradeSmith Health Indicator is currently in the Red Zone, reflecting its weak recent price trend. For value-oriented investors who believe nuclear is the long-term backbone of AI power, Constellation offers a compelling entry point that the rest of this group does not.

The AI Power Crisis Is Not a Distant-Future Theme

The AI power crisis is not a distant-future theme. It is unfolding right now, and it touches every layer of the energy stack, from generation to grid hardware to on-site power and cooling. These five names offer distinct ways to play it, from the steady infrastructure exposure of Eaton to the explosive momentum of Bloom Energy to the contrarian value setup in Constellation.

As always, the strongest theme in the market is not an excuse to ignore valuation. Several of these stocks have run hard and now trade at or above their price targets, while others offer more room to run. For investors, the opportunity is real, but discipline around entry points matters as much here as anywhere.

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