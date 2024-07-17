5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally

Wall Street is witnessing an impressive broad-based rally in July following a significant boost in investors’ confidence in a September rate cut. Aside from large caps, beaten-down small-cap stocks are also participating in this rally.

Consequently, a few stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.



If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.



However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.



Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.



Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to 13.



Let’s discuss five out of these 13 stocks:

ADMA Biologics Inc. ADMA is a specialty immune globulin company. ADMA develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases.

ADMA’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disease or are immune-suppressed for medical reasons. ADMA’s lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

The stock price of ADMA Biologics has soared 29.3% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 16.7% over the last 90 days.

American Superconductor Corp. AMSC develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high-temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use.

AMSC is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world's principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems.

The stock price of American Superconductor has jumped 28.8% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year (ending March 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 66.7% over the last 60 days.

biote Corp. BTMD in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. BTMD trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance.

BTMD offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice-building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services.

The stock price of biote has climbed 27.6% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.8% over the last 30 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. LINC provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. LINC operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional.

LINC offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, health science programs, hospitality service and information technology programs. LINC operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names.

The stock price of Lincoln Educational Services has surged 27% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 35.4% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 20.4% over the last 30 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. CORT is engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. CORT offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome, and for those who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

CORT is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome, treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess, which is in phase 1b clinical trial, treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors.

The stock price of Corcept Therapeutics has rallied 18.4% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 3.3% over the last 90 days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

biote Corp. (BTMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.