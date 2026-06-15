5 Stocks Built to Thrive in a Higher-for-Longer Economy

Stocks are trying to adjust to a macroeconomic outlook that looks different today than it did in January. Inflation is down from its peak 2022 levels, but it has settled well above the Federal Reserve’s preferred 2% target, and oil prices are sending it higher. Interest rates have followed, staying elevated relative to the zero-bound era.

However, GDP growth remains nominally strong, and the labor market keeps surprising to the tight side. All of this means that investors are accepting that the cost of money isn't returning to 2019 levels anytime soon.

That’s not great news for companies that need to refinance debt at a higher rate. But it’s a tailwind for companies that earn more as nominal activity rises, that hold pricing power when input costs are elevated, and whose revenue models are either structurally linked to inflation or directly benefit from sustained high rates. Here are five stocks that won’t just survive despite higher-for-longer rates, but thrive because of them.

Rate Leverage With a Fortress Balance Sheet

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is the most direct beneficiary of a sustained high-rate environment among large-cap financials. It’s also the most profitable bank in American history.

The bank's Q1 2026 earnings report made the case: net interest income (NII) of $25.5 billion was up 9% year-over-year. That contributed to total managed revenue of $50.5 billion, a 10% gain, and net income of $16.5 billion, up 13%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.94 beat consensus by more than 9%. The full-year 2026 NII guidance of approximately $103 billion is more evidence that JPMorgan will continue to benefit from a higher interest rate environment.

In a higher-for-longer environment where JPMorgan’s loan book earns more and the spread between deposit costs and asset yields remains attractive, JPM's earnings power carries more weight with investors. The fortress balance sheet doesn't need the macroeconomic environment to be easy, just sustainable.

A Stock to Own When Nominal GDP Is the Product

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) doesn't lend money or take deposits. It has virtually no exposure to credit losses. What it does is move money. In a world of strong nominal GDP growth, more money moves, more often, at higher dollar amounts per transaction.

That's the core of the higher-for-longer thesis for Visa. Inflation-elevated transaction values combined with resilient volume growth compound into durable revenue expansion with minimal incremental cost.

In the company’s Q2 2026, net revenue of $11.2 billion grew 17% year-over-year. That was the strongest growth since 2013 outside of the post-pandemic recovery. Processed transactions reached 66 billion, up 9%. Cross-border volume climbed 12%, reflecting robust travel and e-commerce activity. Adjusted EPS grew 20% to $3.31, beating the consensus estimate by 7%.

The flywheel compounds beyond the core payment processing business: value-added services now represent 30% of net revenue, growing above 25% in constant dollars. Visa Direct, the real-time money movement network, processed transactions up 23% year-over-year. Management guides to low-double-digit to low-teens net revenue growth for the full fiscal year. For investors who want nominal GDP exposure without exposure to credit risk, Visa is the cleanest vehicle available.

Profit From Infrastructure CapEx at Record Scale

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is a barometer of global industrial CapEx, and right now the barometer is reading exceptionally high.

Q1 2026 results were emphatic: sales and revenues of $17.4 billion, up 22% year-over-year, with adjusted EPS of $5.54 surging 30% versus the prior year.

But the real highlight may have been the company’s order backlog, which was a record $63 billion and up 79% year over year.

Management understated this as a strong foundation for continued momentum. But it was the basis for a raised full-year outlook to low-double-digit sales growth.

Caterpillar is increasingly becoming part of the AI trade. The company’s Power and Energy business generated $7 billion, up 22%, driven by surging data center demand for large reciprocating engines. Management described data center-driven demand as a major catalyst for a capacity expansion plan that will nearly triple large engine output from 2024 levels.

Infrastructure and industrial CapEx aren't going to slow down because of higher rates. In fact, they’re likely to accelerate because project economics that work at elevated nominal growth levels justify long-duration investment decisions. CAT has a 79%-larger-than-prior-year backlog, proving that is more than a theoretical argument.

Inflation Is This Company’s Business Model

Most companies treat inflation as a headwind to manage. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) treats it as a revenue mechanism. The majority of BIP's assets, including toll roads, regulated utilities, pipelines, data towers, and ports, operate under contracts that include explicit inflation escalators. When the CPI runs hot, cash flows rise automatically, without requiring volume growth to offset.

Q1 2026 demonstrated that model at its best. Funds from operations (FFO) reached a record $709 million, up 10% year-over-year, driven by organic growth at the high end of the 6% to 9% target range. Management specifically cited "higher inflation-linked revenues" as a primary driver alongside strong midstream utilization and $1.7 billion of commissioned projects.

The utilities segment, where inflation indexation is most direct, generated FFO of $201 million, up 5%. The data segment delivered FFO growth of 46%, adding a secular growth vector on top of the inflation-linked base.

BIP has now declared its 18th consecutive annual dividend increase, the latest at 6% above the prior year. For investors who want inflation protection without the commodity price volatility of a mining or energy company, BIP's contractual revenue structure offers something structurally different: the higher inflation stays, the better the cash flows.

This Retailer’s Scale Wins When Prices Are High

In a higher-nominal-price environment, Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) is the scale player with the cost advantage. When grocery prices are elevated, and consumers are stretching dollars further, Walmart's flywheel spins faster. And as the company’s last few quarters have shown, it’s not just among its traditional lower-income customer base. Higher-earning households are trading down or shifting share toward Walmart's price leadership.

In its most recent quarter, Walmart U.S. comparable sales grew 4.1% year-over-year, with e-commerce up 26% globally. That makes 12 consecutive quarters of double-digit U.S. e-commerce gains.

But the real story is that Walmart is more than just a retail story. Advertising revenue surged 36% overall, including a 44% increase in the company’s high-margin Walmart Connect business. Membership fee revenue grew in double digits, with net additions hitting a record Q1 high.

Walmart's supply chain leverage, private-label expansion, and ability to absorb tariff-related cost pressures give it a structural advantage that attracts price-sensitive consumers. In a higher-for-longer world, Walmart is where the volume goes.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.