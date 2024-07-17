5 States With Low Salaries but High Homeownership Rates

You might think that states with the highest average salaries would also have high rates of homeownership, but this is not necessarily the case. A recent CNN analysis that compared average personal income data from the Federal Reserve and homeownership rates from U.S. Census data for every state found that some of the states with the poorest Americans have a high percentage of homeowners.

As the analysis stated, “demographics, competition for homes and strict zoning regulations all play a role in the cost of real estate.” So even in places where salaries are relatively low, homes may be more affordable for the average earner.

Here’s a look at the states with the lowest per capita incomes but some of the highest homeownership rates.

Mississippi

Homeownership rank: 3

3 Homeownership rate: 76%

76% Average personal income: $48,110

$48,110 Income rank: 50

West Virginia

Homeownership rank: 1

1 Homeownership rate: 77%

77% Average personal income: $52,585

$52,585 Income rank: 49

Alabama

Homeownership rank: 9

9 Homeownership rate: 74%

74% Average personal income: $53,175

$53,175 Income rank: 48

Kentucky

Homeownership rank: 21

21 Homeownership rate: 69%

69% Average personal income: $54,326

$54,326 Income rank: 47

Arkansas

Homeownership rank: 38

38 Homeownership rate: 66%

66% Average personal income: $54,347

$54,347 Income rank: 46

Data is sourced from CNN and is accurate as of July 9, 2024.

