5 Semiconductor Stocks Poised to Outperform This Summer

Key Points

AI infrastructure spending is accelerating, creating opportunities across the entire semiconductor supply chain.

Short-term volatility may create attractive buying opportunities as long-term AI demand remains robust.

Diversifying across chip designers, manufacturers, memory, and equipment reduces single-company risk.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The AI trade has been the single biggest force in the market, and nowhere is that clearer than in semiconductors. The chips that train and run artificial intelligence sit at the center of trillions of dollars in spending, and even after a bumpy stretch this summer, the build-out shows no sign of slowing.

The smartest way to play it is to own different links in the chip supply chain rather than betting on one name. Here are five semiconductor stocks positioned to outperform, each capturing a different piece of the AI boom.

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1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the engine of the entire AI trade. Its new Vera Rubin platform has ramped into full production, its data center revenue recently grew more than 90% from a year earlier, and management says it has demand visibility of roughly $1 trillion through 2027. The stock cooled off this summer, which to me looks more like a breather than a breakdown, given how much AI infrastructure the world is still building. When a company is selling every chip it can make, temporary weakness tends to be a gift.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is the company that physically builds nearly every advanced AI chip, including Nvidia's. Its leadership called AI demand "extremely robust" and raised its growth outlook above 30% while pouring another $100 billion into its Arizona campus and ramping up cutting-edge 2-nanometer production. Because there is no real substitute for its factories, Taiwan Semiconductor is the closest thing to a toll booth on the whole AI economy.

3. Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is the other giant of AI silicon, and it wins in two ways. It designs the custom chips that big tech names use to build their own AI systems, and it dominates the networking gear that connects thousands of those chips inside a data center. Management has pointed to a path toward $100 billion in annual AI revenue, and its large software business adds ballast. Broadcom is how you own the AI trade beyond just graphics chips.

4. Micron Technology

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is the memory play and the boldest pick on this list. AI accelerators are useless without high-bandwidth memory sitting beside them, and that memory has been in short supply, a squeeze analysts expect to last into 2027. The catch is that memory stocks recently tumbled into a bear market on fears that the cycle is peaking. I would frame that pullback as an opportunity: If the shortage holds through the summer, Micron could rebound sharply. Just know this is the most volatile name here, because memory booms and busts hard.

5. ASML

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is the ultimate pick-and-shovel bet. It holds a near-monopoly on the advanced lithography machines required to make cutting-edge chips, so every fab that Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung, or Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) builds needs its equipment. The company just posted record bookings driven by AI demand and raised its full-year forecast. Its next-generation High-NA machines, which sell for close to €400 million (roughly $457.5 million USD) each, are now being used in high-volume production. Own ASML, and you profit no matter which chip company wins.

The risks worth naming

None of this comes without danger. Semiconductors are deeply cyclical, and the AI trade has pushed valuations high across the board, so any sign that spending is slowing could hit these stocks hard and all at once. Memory, in particular, is prone to violent swings, as Micron's recent drop shows. Taiwan Semiconductor and ASML also carry geopolitical risk tied to Taiwan, China, and export rules. These are growth stocks riding a powerful but unproven-at-this-scale trend.

Rather than guessing which sole chip stock will win the AI race, I like owning the value chain: Nvidia for the AI brains, Taiwan Semiconductor and ASML for the manufacturing muscle behind every chip, Broadcom for custom silicon and networking, and Micron for the memory that makes it all run. Each is poised to benefit as AI spending marches on this summer and beyond. Buy gradually, mind the valuations, and let the build-out, not the daily swings, guide your conviction.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Broadcom, Intel, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.