News & Insights

Personal Finance

5 Real Estate Markets To Watch in 2025 and Beyond — 2 Are in Florida

November 24, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Although the real estate market can be unpredictable, there are certain areas that are more likely than not to experience a boom in the coming years. A new report from PwC and the Urban Land Institute identified the five markets to watch for 2025 and beyond based on factors that include population growth, affordability, economic growth and returns on real estate investments.

Check Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Learn More: How To Start Investing in Real Estate – Even If You’re Not Rich

Here’s a look at the five markets the report says to keep an eye on for the coming year and beyond.

Also see markets that are cooling off heading into 2025.

Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Dallas

  • Population growth (2020 to 2023): 6.1%
  • Annualized 5-year returns: 7.9%
  • Annualized 10-year returns: 8.8%
  • Employment growth (2020 to present): 11.2%
  • Number of Fortune 500 companies: 23
  • Median home price: $382,000

Find Out: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

Discover More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Hotels lining the beaches of South Florida, USA, just north of downtown Miami shot from an altitude of about 400 feet.

Miami

  • Expected population growth (2024 to 2029): 0.5-1% per year
  • Annualized 5-year returns: 7%
  • Annualized 10-year returns: 8.3%
  • Median home price increase (2020 to present): 80%

Also See: 10 Housing Markets Buyers Are Flocking To as Rates Drop

Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

Houston

  • Expected population growth (2024 to 2034): 1.4% per year
  • Annualized 5-year returns: 1.3%
  • Annualized 10-year returns: 3.6%
  • Number of Fortune 500 companies: 26
Tampa Florida River Boat

Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida

  • Population growth (2013 to 2023): 1.5% per year
  • Annualized 5-year returns: 6.8%
  • Annualized 10-year returns: 8.6%
  • Median home price increase (2020 to 2024): 66%
Nashville TN Skyline with Cumberland river in view.

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Annualized 5-year returns: 7.5%
  • Annualized 10-year returns: 9.4%
  • Median home price: ~$500,000

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Real Estate Markets To Watch in 2025 and Beyond — 2 Are in Florida

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.