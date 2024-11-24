5 Real Estate Markets To Watch in 2025 and Beyond — 2 Are in Florida

Although the real estate market can be unpredictable, there are certain areas that are more likely than not to experience a boom in the coming years. A new report from PwC and the Urban Land Institute identified the five markets to watch for 2025 and beyond based on factors that include population growth, affordability, economic growth and returns on real estate investments.

Check Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Learn More: How To Start Investing in Real Estate – Even If You’re Not Rich

Here’s a look at the five markets the report says to keep an eye on for the coming year and beyond.

Also see markets that are cooling off heading into 2025.

Dallas

Population growth (2020 to 2023): 6.1%

6.1% Annualized 5-year returns: 7.9%

7.9% Annualized 10-year returns: 8.8%

8.8% Employment growth (2020 to present): 11.2%

11.2% Number of Fortune 500 companies: 23

23 Median home price: $382,000

Find Out: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

Discover More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Miami

Expected population growth (2024 to 2029): 0.5-1% per year

0.5-1% per year Annualized 5-year returns: 7%

7% Annualized 10-year returns: 8.3%

8.3% Median home price increase (2020 to present): 80%

Also See: 10 Housing Markets Buyers Are Flocking To as Rates Drop

Houston

Expected population growth (2024 to 2034): 1.4% per year

1.4% per year Annualized 5-year returns: 1.3%

1.3% Annualized 10-year returns: 3.6%

3.6% Number of Fortune 500 companies: 26

Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida

Population growth (2013 to 2023): 1.5% per year

1.5% per year Annualized 5-year returns: 6.8%

6.8% Annualized 10-year returns: 8.6%

8.6% Median home price increase (2020 to 2024): 66%

Nashville, Tennessee

Annualized 5-year returns: 7.5%

7.5% Annualized 10-year returns: 9.4%

9.4% Median home price: ~$500,000

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Real Estate Markets To Watch in 2025 and Beyond — 2 Are in Florida

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.