5 Quantum Computing Stocks Set for Huge Price Upside in 2H 2026

Quantum computing uses the principles of superposition, entanglement and tunneling to address computational challenges that exceed the limits of classical systems. In the recent past, this space has made progress in increasing qubit count, reducing errors, improving early-stage fault-tolerant designs and expanding access through cloud-based systems. These developments are opening new possibilities in optimization, chemistry simulation, cryptography and machine learning.

Here, we have identified five pure-play quantum computing stocks that have not participated in Wall Street’s rally year to date. However, these stocks currently enjoy significant price upside potential in the second half of 2026.

The companies are: D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS, Rigetti Computing Inc. RGTI, IonQ Inc. IONQ, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT and Quantinuum Inc. QNT.

The Catalyst

The Trump administration's executive orders issued on June 22 represent a significant shift in U.S. quantum policy. Rather than focusing primarily on basic scientific research, the new directives emphasize commercialization, technology deployment, and national security applications.

This policy change reflects the growing recognition of quantum computing as a strategic technology that will play a critical role in strengthening economic competitiveness, enhancing cybersecurity, and supporting defense capabilities.

The chart below shows the price performance of the five stocks mentioned above year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave Quantum continues to advance its annealing platform through Advantage2 and the Leap cloud service. QBTS is extending its product set into gate-model computing following the Quantum Circuits acquisition in January 2026. Management highlighted dual-rail qubits with built-in error detection and on-chip cryogenic control as key elements of its gate-model approach.

QBTS is targeting roughly 175 physical qubits by the end of 2028 to demonstrate error correction and logical operations, then 10 logical qubits by 2030 and 100 logical qubits by the end of 2032. Alongside this longer-dated gate-model roadmap, QBTS continues to add commercial annealing applications in production and to expand research use cases, including work in quantum AI and blockchain benchmarking.

QBTS’ bookings and remaining performance obligations increased in early 2026, helped by larger multi-period deals and a $20-million system order that should convert over time. The pipeline grew, and the average deal size increased. QBTS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

D-Wave Quantum has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 63.3% and 77.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 19.4% over the last 90 days.

Enormous Short-Term Price Upside

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 126.4% from the last closing price of $16.92. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $22-$45. This indicates a maximum upside of 166% and no downside. The risk/reward ratio is extremely favorable.

Rigetti Computing Inc.

Rigetti Computing is advancing a differentiated quantum stack as it scales modular superconducting systems and broadens customer access through cloud partners. General availability of RGTI’s 108-qubit system and recent Novera deliveries show technical progress translating into contract activity across government, academic, and commercial users.

RGTI’s execution remains tied to milestone-based projects, including an installation in India, which can swing quarterly revenue and limit visibility. Continued investment in fabrication, control electronics and refrigeration supports the roadmap toward chiplet-based, higher-fidelity systems, with management targeting quantum advantage in about three years.

In the first quarter of 2026, RGTI emphasized continued progress on both scale and fidelity, including work to improve performance on Cepheus-1-108Q and advance toward higher-qubit, chiplet-based systems underpinned by upgraded controls and cloud integration. RGTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Rigetti Computing has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of more than 100% and 71.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has remained the same over the last 90 days.

Tremendous Short-Term Price Upside

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 119.9% from the last closing price of $14.10. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $20-$40. This indicates a maximum upside of 183.7% and no downside. The risk/reward ratio is extremely favorable.

IonQ Inc.

Zacks Rank #3 IonQ is shifting from quantum compute access toward a platform spanning computing, networking, sensing and security. Early 2026 results show that this approach is translating into a higher revenue run rate.

First-quarter 2026 revenues of IONQ rose sharply year over year and management raised full-year revenue guidance, supported by a larger remaining performance obligation base and substantial liquidity.

IONQ’s multi-product sales and international activity are increasing, while recent acquisitions add optical communications and software capabilities and the pending SkyWater deal could tighten the hardware supply loop.

IonQ has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of more than 100% and 41.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 78.3% over the last 60 days.

Massive Short-Term Price Upside

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 103.2% from the last closing price of $35.10. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $48.50-$100. This indicates a maximum upside of 184.9% and no downside. The risk/reward ratio is extremely favorable.

Quantum Computing Inc.

Zacks Rank #3 Quantum Computing is an integrated photonics company, providing quantum machines to commercial and government markets in the United States. QUBT develops thin-film lithium niobate chips for optical devices, such as electro-optical modulators, periodically poled devices for frequency conversion, and micro-ring resonator cavities markets.

QUBT is also developing the entropy quantum computer, a quantum application of Core Photonics Technology, designed to solve complex optimization problems. In addition, QUBT offers a quantum photonic vibrometer, an instrument for remote vibration detection, sensing, and inspection, and quantum networks and quantum authentication products.

Quantum Computing has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of more than 100% and -27.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 39.1% over the last 90 days.

Astonishing Short-Term Price Upside

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 139.9% from the last closing price of $7.64. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $10-$30. This indicates a maximum upside of 292.7% and no downside. The risk/reward ratio is extremely favorable.

Quantinuum Inc.

Quantinuum manufactures and develops quantum computing hardware and software in the United States and internationally. QNT develops a quantum computing platform that offers solutions, such as hardware platforms, developer tools, application libraries, and solution-targeted intellectual property.

QNT’s integrated quantum computing platform combines quantum hardware systems and middleware with application software designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments.

Quantinuum has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 67.3% and -3.4%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has remained the same over the last seven days.

Huge Short-Term Price Upside

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 74.7% from the last closing price of $56.52. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $78-$155. This indicates a maximum upside of 174.2% and no downside. The risk/reward ratio is extremely favorable.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantinuum Inc. (QNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.