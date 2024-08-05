5 Places To Save the Most Money on These 10 Most Common Car Maintenance Issues

No one wants to make a trip to the local mechanic or repair shop, but as a car owner, you know it is inevitable. After all, cars take a beating out on the road, often accumulating wear and tear that can cost lots of money to fix.

Luckily, a variety of auto maintenance operations are not only equipped to handle the most routine of fix it jobs, but make sure to not dent your wallet in the process. Here are five places to save the most money on these ten common car maintenance issues.

5. Local Independent Mechanics

It’s hard to overstate how valuable it is to have a mechanic in your neighborhood or city who you know and trust. You can support their local small business and in return, create a relationship of trust that you know the person working on your car.

Oftentimes, local mechanics offer lower prices than dealerships, personalized service, and can handle a wide range of issues, according to efficiency, according to Shawn Miller, the senior writer at Modified Rides.

“Quality can vary, so it’s important to find a well-reviewed and trusted mechanic,” cautioned Miller.

4. National Chain Repair Shops

These go by the names of Midas, Pep Boys, Firestone, and many others. Still, the majority of them are thrifty options for auto repairs.

In Miller’s view, national chain repair shops offer “…consistent pricing, nationwide warranties, and convenient locations.”

Miller warned that these shops might “…upsell services and not offer the personalized touch of an independent shop.”

3. Dealership Service Centers

If you purchased your vehicle at a dealership, chances are they have a service center and can replace a part, repair damage, or do a general tune up on your car when you need it.

“Specialized knowledge of your car make, OEM parts, and highly trained technicians,” said Miller of the positive side of dealership service centers. Miller noted, however, that these shops are typically more expensive than other options, and some services might be unnecessarily recommended.

2. Mobile Mechanics

Even mechanics have taken to the web, with apps such as YourMechanic offering car fix it services and repairs.

Miller highlighted that drivers get the convenience of home service, competitive pricing, and transparent quotes, though they can be limited by what services can be performed outside a shop setting.

1. Discount Tire and Service Chains

More names you know, such as Costco Tire Center, that can save you money when it comes to taking care of your car.

Like the name brand repair shops, Miller said that discount service chains offer competitive prices on tires and routine maintenance with generally reliable service, even if those services are limited to just tires and basic maintenance.

Common Car Maintenance Issues

All of the abovementioned places are excellent options for when you need your car serviced and do not have a lot of disposable income to spend on it. Usually, cars can be taken care of at these places for a number of problems, but here are the ten most frequent ones that pop up and which spots tend to handle them the best:

10. Oil Changes

Where To Go: Local independent mechanics and national chain repair shops.

“An essential service that’s often cheaper at independent shops or chain stores than at dealerships,” remarked Miller.

9. Brake Repairs

Where To Go: National chain repair shops and local independent mechanics.

“Quality and cost can vary widely, but chain stores often provide good value with warranties,” explained Miller.

8. Tire Rotation and Replacement

Where To Go: Discount tire chains like Costco and national chain repair shops.

Miller stated that “[t]hese places offer competitive prices on tires and often include free rotations and repairs.

7. Battery Replacement

Where To Go: Mobile mechanics and national chain repair shops.

Convenient and often cheaper when done by mobile mechanics, according to Miller.

6. Transmission Service

Where To Go: Dealership service centers for specific makes and specialized transmission shops.

Miller advised that it is important to use experts for transmission work, which might mean paying a premium at dealerships.

5. Suspension and Steering Repairs

Where To Go: Local independent mechanics and national chain repair shops.

“These repairs can be complex; quality work at independent shops can save money without sacrificing quality,” said Miller.

4. Engine Diagnostics

Where To Go: National chain repair shops and dealership service centers.

Miller remarked how chains often have the latest diagnostic equipment at lower costs than dealerships.

3. Air Conditioning Service

Where To Go: Local independent mechanics and national chain repair shops.

“Specialized services might be needed, but chains usually offer competitive rates,” Miller noted.

2. Exhaust System Repairs

Where To Go: Specialized exhaust and muffler shops and local independent mechanics.

Miller suggested that specialists can often provide better prices and expertise for exhaust work.

1. Regular Tune-Ups

Where To Go: Local independent mechanics and mobile mechanics.

“Basic tune-ups can be done affordably outside of dealerships,” stated Miller.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Places To Save the Most Money on These 10 Most Common Car Maintenance Issues

