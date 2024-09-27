5 New Cars for 2025 That Will Hold Their Value

You’re probably looking at the purchase price and maybe the long-term ownership costs if you’re in the market for a new car as we prepare to head into 2025.

But are you also looking at depreciation rates? After all, a car that holds its value well makes for a great trade-in when you’re looking to buy again.

J.D. Power recently released its 2025 best resale ratings. GOBankingRates used those rankings to identify which models to consider, if you’re concerned with resale value above all else.

2025 Acura Integra

When it comes to small premium cars, the Integra ranks best for resale value. It has a starting price of $30,447.

According to J.D. Power’s forecast of depreciation, which looks at how much of its current value the vehicle will likely lose, over the next three years the Integra received a great score of 81 out of 100.

2025 Audi Q3

In the market for a small premium SUV? The Audi Q3 ranks among the best for holding its value.

This one has a starting price of $37,400. Along with having highway MPG between 28 and 29, the Q3 was awarded a great ranking for quality and reliability.

2025 Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler ranked best for compact SUVs when it comes to holding its value. You can buy one for a starting price of $33,990.

What are some other reasons to choose this one? “It is its reputation for off-roading distilled, improved over the years with the availability of things like power windows and air conditioning–and now even decent infotainment–but retaining the look, character, and capability that date back to its inception as part of the WWII war effort,” according to Car and Driver.

2025 Cadillac CT5

J.D. Power listed the CT5 as the midsize premium car with the best ability to hold its value.

This one ranked very well when it comes to quality, reliability and dealership experiences. You can snag a CT5 for a starting price of $44,186.

2025 BMW Z4

You can find a premium sporty car that will hold its value with the Z4.

Further, you’ll find lots of luxury and daily-driver appeal with this vehicle, per Car and Driver. This one starts at $55,225.

Note: Images are meant to be representative of models; not all images depict exact model years.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 New Cars for 2025 That Will Hold Their Value

