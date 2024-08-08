5 Most Underrated Features That Increase a Home’s Resale Value

Sometimes you want to make an upgrade to your home to enjoy it yourself. Other times, you want to add features to increase the resale value of your house.

Trending Now: If You Live in One of These 20 Housing Markets, Consider Selling While It’s Still Hot

Check Out: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor Before Making a Big Investment

If you’re looking for the latter, here some of the most underrated features that can increase your home’s resale value.

Updated Kitchen

The kitchen can be one of the most-used rooms in any home, which makes it a good place to start if you want to increase your home’s resale value.

“Even a simple revamp of the shelves or the refrigerator can go a long way,” according to Dolcan Homes.

“Light fixtures, sinks, a fresh layer of paint, buffed countertops, new faucets, flooring, new appliances — these are just some of the several things you can look at if you want a new look.”

If you lack the budget for pricier upgrades, Homelight suggests new, brushed nickel or matte stainless steel drawer knobs and pulls as an inexpensive upgrade that makes your kitchen feel new.

Explore More: I’m an Economist — Here’s My Prediction for the Housing Market If Trump Wins the Election

Be Aware: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Inviting Primary Bedroom

A clean, comfortable and well-furnished primary bedroom can help increase your home’s resale value.

It may be worthwhile to remodel this room before you put the home up for sale. “However, you do want to leave some room for imagination so that potential homeowners can imagine their own furniture and lives in the space,” according to Dolcan Homes.

If your primary bedroom has an en-suite bath, consider swapping out the tub for a walk-in shower. More buyers prefer them, Atlanta real estate agent Leighann Russell told Homelight.

For You: 6 Best Florida Suburbs to Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Guest Bathroom

If you want top dollar for your home, consider your bathroom situation. While Dolcan Homes recommends one bathroom per bedroom as a safe choice, the addition of a simple guest bath is a more practical option for most homeowners.

While an extra bathroom makes your home more attractive to buyers, the average mid-range project doesn’t doesn’t pay for itself in added resale value. Keep costs down by locating the bathroom to fit your home’s current layout and connect to existing plumbing.

Nice Curb Appeal

Improving your home’s curb appeal might be one of the least-expensive ways to increase the home’s resale value.

You can spruce up the lawn and add flowers and other attractive features. You may be surprised by how much return on investment you’ll get just by having an appealing exterior.

Outdoor Kitchen

An outdoor kitchen may be a great way to increase the resale value of your home.

“Once viewed as an add-on reserved for luxury homes, these days, it appears everyone wants an outdoor kitchen,” according to HomeLight.

Along with a grill, you may want to add cabinets, a bar and a TV, depending on your budget and what is desirable in your local market.

If you plan and budget the project correctly, you could see a 100% return on your investment, according to the 2023 Remodeling Impact Report from the National Association of Realtors.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Underrated Features That Increase a Home’s Resale Value

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.