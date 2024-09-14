5 Most Reliable European Cars Retirees Should Buy Ahead of Winter 2024

Reliable cars are important for any driver, but especially for retirees who put a high priority on safety and can’t afford frequent repairs. The importance of reliability is even greater if you drive a European car because you might have a hard time finding qualified mechanics.

There are several factors to consider when looking for reliable European cars. One of the most important is brand reputation, according to a blog from Ghost Autosport, a Quebec-based auto repair business that specializes in European vehicles.

Luxury brands such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have “spent decades building their names” on quality and dependability, the blog noted, which means you should expect these brands to be reliable.

Other factors to consider include the following:

A history of needing fewer repairs than most other vehicles.

A long lifespan when properly maintained.

If you are a retiree looking for a European car, here are five of the most reliable models to buy ahead of winter 2024, according to reviews from Ghost Autosport and TopSpeed. Prices include suggestions from Edmunds for newer models as well as general price ranges for used models listed on CARFAX. Used prices will vary by mileage and location.

Volkswagen Golf

The Volkswagen Golf is known for its “solid build and durability” and ability to combine practicality with performance, according to Ghost Autosport, which calls it an “ideal choice for those who value efficiency without sacrificing fun on the road.” The Golf earns strong safety ratings from organizations such as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), while owners appreciate the “reasonable” maintenance costs and infrequent need for repairs.

Audi A8

The A8 earned a reliability score of 4 points out of 5 from Cars.com, TopSpeed reported. It stacks up well against other full-size sedans for reliability, and offers “decent predicted longevity” and “superb fuel economy.” TopSpeed calls it “the only model to deliver respectable expected reliability among its competitors.”

Volvo 240

Edmunds Suggested Price: n/a

Here’s another car that earns high marks for safety, durability and reliability. Most models on the market are decades old because the 240 was discontinued in the early 1990s.

“Owners of this classic European car often report it lasting well over 200,000 miles with proper maintenance,” Ghost Autosport noted. “Its reputation for being one of the safest cars on the road even today speaks volumes about its construction and design philosophy.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Ghost Autosport describes this midsized luxury sedan as having an “unrivaled blend of elegance, performance, and technology.” Safety features in the E-Class “set industry benchmarks” thanks to innovative driver assistance programs that actively protect occupants, helping it earn high scores from the IIHS.

Mini Cooper

The UK’s “most iconic” car scored 89 out of 100 possible points for predicted reliability from JD Power, according to TopSpeed. That makes it “not only one of the best European cars for expected reliability — it’s one of the highest ranked among all cars today.” Newer models feature improved engine performance along with “great fuel economy” and “engaging driving characteristics.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Reliable European Cars Retirees Should Buy Ahead of Winter 2024

