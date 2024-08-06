5 Most Loved ETFs of Last Week Amid Market Turmoil

ETFs across various categories pulled in $16.1 billion in capital last week, pushing the year-to-date inflows to $532 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $9 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $6.9 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs and $1.1 billion in international fixed-income ETFs.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG and Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares SOXL dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street saw dismal trading last week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index falling 3%. This pushed the index into correction territory (more than 10% off its most recent peak on Jul 10). The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Index lost 2% each. The small-cap Russell 2000 Index, which took charge of the latest rally, fared even worse, posting a weekly loss of about 6.8% (read: Inverse ETFs Spike as Nasdaq Enters Correction).



The turmoil came after a softer-than-expected jobs data report spurred worries over a slowing U.S. economy and earnings from Amazon AMZN and Intel INTC failed to cheer. The labor market cooled in July as the economy added 114,000 jobs, 35% fewer than expected. Unemployment rose from 4.1% to 4.3%, the highest since October 2021, and represented the fourth consecutive monthly increase. The data prompted concerns about a recession.



The latest data from the Institute for Supply Management also indicates slowdown worries. Manufacturing activity fell in July, marking the fourth straight month of contraction.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $6.6 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $499.9 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares. IVV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $2.7 billion in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 504 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.2% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $488.8 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accumulated $1.7 billion in its asset base. It provides exposure to long-term Treasury bonds by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Years Bond Index. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 45 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has an average maturity of 25.61 years and an effective duration of 16.70 years.



TLT is one of the most popular and liquid ETFs in the bond space, with an AUM of $58.2 billion and an average daily volume of 33 million shares. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook (read: 5 Safe ETF Zones to Invest in Amid Rekindled Recession Fears).



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF saw an inflow of $1.1 billion. It offers broad exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds by tracking the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF holds 11,756 securities in its basket with an average maturity of 8.33 years and an effective duration of 6.00 years.



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has AUM of $114.3 billion and an average daily volume of 6 million shares. It charges 3 bps in annual fees.



Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL)



Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares has gathered $870 million in its asset base, propelling its AUM to $9.5 billion. It targets the semiconductor corner of the technology sector with three times leveraged exposure to the NYSE Semiconductor Index. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares charges 72 bps in fees per year and trades in an average daily volume of 56 million shares (read: Are Semiconductor ETFs Better Bets on AI Boom Than Big Techs?).

