5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

ETFs across various categories pulled in $8.6 billion in capital last week, pushing the year-to-date inflows to $605.8 billion. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way with $5.9 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $2.2 billion in leveraged ETFs and $1.7 billion in international fixed-income ETFs.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF EFV, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF SPYV and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street logged strong gains last week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 4% and 5.9%, respectively, marking the best week of this year. The Dow Jones added 2.6% for the week.



Lower interest rates generally lead to reduced borrowing costs, which help businesses expand their operations easily, resulting in increased profitability. This, in turn, stimulates economic growth and provides a boost to the stock market (read: 5 ETF Zones Set to Benefit When Fed Initiates Rate Cuts).



We have detailed the ETFs below:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.4 billion in capital. It targets the broad U.S. investment grade bond market by tracking the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The product holds 11,254 securities in its basket with an average maturity and effective duration of 8.3 years and 6 years, respectively.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF is the largest bond ETF with AUM of $118.2 billion and charges 3 bps in annual fees.



iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)



iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accumulated about $1.1 billion last week, bringing its total AUM to $19 billion. It offers exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia and the Far East that are thought to be undervalued by the market. EFV tracks the MSCI EAFE Value Index, holding 462 stocks in its basket with key holdings in financials and industrials.



iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF charges 34 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3.5 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has pulled in $873.2 million in capital. It follows the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket with each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: 5 Stocks That Led the SPY ETF to Log Its Best Week in 2024).



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF charges investors 2 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares. It has AUM of $45.5 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF saw inflows of $868.1 million last week. It tracks the S&P 500 Value Index, charging investors 4 bps in annual fees. It holds 438 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 4% of assets. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has key holdings in financials, health care, industrials and consumer staples with double-digit exposure each.



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has amassed $24.3 billion in its asset base and sees an average daily volume of 3.3 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy).



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF saw an inflow of $842 million. It offers broad exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds by tracking the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF holds 11,959 securities in its basket with an average maturity of 8.26 years and an effective duration of 5.99 years.



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has AUM of $121 billion and an average daily volume of 7.2 million shares. It charges 4 bps in annual fees.

