5 Items From the Trump Presidency That Are Worth A Lot Of Money

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has been among the most iconic Presidents in the past 30 years.

Check Out: 16 Best New Five Below Arrivals for Your Money in August

Read Next: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor To Boost Your Savings in 2024

Trump’s brand building began long before he became a real estate magnate, reality television personality, and President. In fact, Forbes has been tracking the former President’s wealth for decades.

GOBanking Rates explored five items from the Trump Presidency that are worth a lot of money (plus two more items that are a bit more affordable).

Some items pre-dated Trump’s Presidency but were associated with the former President during his White House tenure. Other items were discovered on eBay and Sotheby’s. Make sure to check the authenticity and seller’s reputation if you decide to buy items featured on online resalers and auction houses.

You can also visit his official campaign store for memorabilia that may be future collector’s items from one of our wealthiest politicians.

Donald Trump’s 45th Presidential Inauguration Commemorative Framed Signed Set

Price: $6,879 (or best offer)

Sold on eBay, this unused, unopened set includes signed memorabilia from Trump’s 2017 inauguration assembled, mounted and framed. It also includes the Presidential seal.

Learn More: 8 Sam’s Club Items To Buy for Your Carry-On Luggage

Discover More: 4 Best Frozen Foods To Buy in Bulk at Sam’s Club on a $50 Budget

Frosted Trump Autographed Cereal Box

Price: $4,000 (or best offer)

The former President’s campaign team designed the Frosted Trump’s Autographed Cereal Box, which included a certificate of authenticity. Found on eBay, the item is a 2021 cereal box with a “Frosted Trumps” theme, perfect for collectors of political and historical memorabilia. The signed cereal box will be shipped in a picture frame.

Explore More: 10 Best Items To Buy at Five Below This Labor Day

Original Drawing of a Cityscape Skyline Signed by Donald Trump

Price: Sotheby’s estimates the drawing’s worth between $12 million and $18 million.

Signed and dated “2004” in the lower center, this sketch drawing was created with a gold marker on paper. It is matted, framed and glazed with a photographic portrait of Trump.

The drawing of the former President was commissioned for the Capuchin Food Pantry’s benefit, the “Doodle for Hunger” celebrity art auction.

Trump Tower

Price: Estimating the building’s worth over time due to rental contracts given public information is complex. Forbes has calculated the Trump Tower to be worth $61 million.

The Trump Tower is a 58-story, 664-foot-tall mixed-condominium skyscraper on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York. It served as the former President’s primary residence before moving to the White House. Since its grand opening in 1983, the Trump Tower’s fortunes have risen and fallen over the decades.

Mar-a-Lago

Price: The estate is worth between $18 million and $1 billion.

Mar-a-Lago, the historic Florida home once owned by heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, has been the subject of property valuation disputes. Since 2019, Mar-a-Lago has served as the primary residence of Trump and his wife, Melania.

Find Out: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny

Make America Great Again Hats

Price: $150 + shipping

Trump’s iconic red and white hat has been a slogan that represented Republican’s future hopes. An authenticated signed hat sells for as much as $2,000.

Donald Trump Professionally Framed Photo, with Commemorative Ring

Price: $179 + shipping

This is a custom, wooden framed photo of former President Trump, including a “museum-grade shadowbox” and a replica championship ring. The set also contains a metal plate at the bottom engraved with Trump’s name and description. As with any retailer, be sure to authenticate the item and check the seller’s rating before you buy.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Items From the Trump Presidency That Are Worth A Lot Of Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.