5 Hot ETF Deals for Black Friday Shopping

The holiday season kicked off on Thanksgiving Day, and now it’s time for Black Friday — one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Retailers are splurging on early sales and special discounts and expect a record-breaking worldwide shopping frenzy this year.



The attractive offers are likely to boost retail sales and lead to a surge in stock prices in the days to follow. While an individual stock is a great option to tap the Black Friday deals in the investment world, a basket approach through ETFs is diversified and more cost-effective at lower risk. Investors should stock up ETFs like SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT, VanEck Vectors Retail ETF RTH, Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY and ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN this weekend.



According to the National Retail Federation (“NRF”), a record 183.4 million Americans are expected to shop either in-store or online during the Thanksgiving weekend (spanning five days from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday), surpassing last year’s record of 182 million.



Black Friday continues to be the most popular day to shop, with 72% (131.7 million) planning to shop. About 65% of Black Friday customers anticipate making in-store purchases on that day. Cyber Monday is the second most popular day, likely to attract 39% (72.3 million) of those planning to shop over the weekend (read: 5 ETFs to Binge on This Thanksgiving Week).



Adobe expects Cyber Week (the five days including Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday) to drive $40.6 billion in online spending, up 7% year over year, and represent 16.9% of the overall holiday season. Sales on Black Friday alone are expected to grow 9.9% to $10.8 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

Retailers on a Roll

The Black Friday sales bonanza is in full swing as a number of retailers had already perked up their deals several weeks before. They are offering a range of exciting deals across various product categories. We have highlighted some of the best deals.



Amazon AMZN kicked off the Black Friday event on Nov. 21. It is set to continue through Nov. 29. Some deals include up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including Amazon Fire Smart TVs, major markdowns on Amazon’s own devices, such as Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and Kindle e-readers, and discounts of 30-60% on clothing, shoes and accessories from top brands. The e-commerce giant is also offering a 10% discount on gaming gift cards that can be used with both PlayStation and Xbox games. Some of the hot deals include The Batman in 4K UHD for $10, AirPods Pro for $153.99 and Meta Quest 3 featuring $75 of free Amazon credit for $299.



Additionally, Amazon also unveiled its Cyber Monday event, which begins Nov. 29 and will run through Dec. 2, with discounts of up to 55% off select mattresses from Zinus and up to 50% on select toys, including products from Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming and Nerf.



Apple AAPL kicked off its four-day Black Friday shopping event on Nov. 29, which will run through Dec. 2. During the event, customers can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible product. Brand-new iPads at record low prices are among the top 15 Apple Black Friday deals. These include $149 off on 256GB 9th generation iPad, $60 off on AirPods Pro, $300 off on MacBook Air and $100 off on the most recently released iPad Air.



Walmart WMT, the world's largest retailer, kicked off the “Black Friday Deals” online on Nov. 25 and in-store on Nov. 29. This is the second of two “Black Friday Deals” sales events that Walmart has released in November, with the first going live on Nov. 11. Some top deals include 42% off a Sony PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, 40% off a 100-inch Hisense TV and 42% off a Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (read: Walmart Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Views: ETFs to Gain).



Target TGT kicked off its Black Friday deals eight days earlier. It is offering Black Friday discounts (online and in stores) of up to 50% off on thousands of items such as tech, apparel, video games, board games, small appliances, and more. Some examples of these deals include $75 off PlayStation 5 Consoles, 40% off sweatshirts, sweatpants, fleece, and denim and 35% off TVs and soundbars, wearable tech and massage guns.



Target also announced that it will offer special three-day-only deals starting on Thanksgiving and running through Nov. 30, with twice as many deals as last year. Then, on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, it will drop exclusive Cyber Monday deals online and on the Target app.



Best Buy BBY launched Black Friday Sale on Nov. 21, offering attractive deals on everything from electronic gadgets to electric vehicles. The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain has released doorbuster deals every Friday since Nov. 8 and plans to continue the weekly promotion through Dec. 20.



Home improvement stores like The Home Depot HD and Lowe's LOW are offering up to 40% off on tools and appliances, while Macy's M is running a “Parade of Deals” with 40%-60% off on several fashionable items and home goods. Nordstrom JWN is offering up to 70% off on popular products.

ETFs to Shop

Below, we have highlighted the ETFs in detail.



SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)



SPDR S&P Retail ETF tracks the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, which provides exposure across large, mid and small-cap stocks. It holds well-diversified 78 stocks in its basket, with none making up for more than 2.3% share. SPDR S&P Retail ETF is well spread across various industries with a double-digit allocation each in automotive retail, specialty stores, apparel retail, and broadline retail.



SPDR S&P Retail ETF is the largest and most popular in the retail space, with AUM of $583.2 million and an average trading volume of 4 million shares. It charges 35 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Retail ETF (XRT) Hits New 52-Week High).



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF provides exposure to the 26 largest retail firms by tracking the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index, which measures the performance of the companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, online, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and food and other staples retailers. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF is highly concentrated on the top firm with double-digit exposure, while the other firms hold no more than 8.6% share.



VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has amassed $246.6 million in its asset base and charges 35 bps in annual fees. It trades in a lower volume of 3,000 shares a day on average. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)



Amplify Online Retail ETF offers global exposure to companies with significant revenues from the online retail business, traditional online retail, online travel, online marketplace and omni-channel retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. IBUY holds 78 stocks in its basket, with none accounting for more than 3.3% of assets. Amplify Online Retail ETF has the largest allocation in online retail at 40% and online marketplace at 37%.



Amplify Online Retail ETF has attracted $187.2 million in its asset base and charges 65 bps in annual fees. IBUY trades in an average daily volume of 15,000 shares.



ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)



ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels and then zeroes in on the companies reshaping the retail space. It tracks the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 19 stocks in its basket. ONLN is highly concentrated on the top two firms, while the other firms hold no more than 6.5% of the assets.



ProShares Online Retail ETF has accumulated $94.3 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. ONLN trades in an average daily volume of 10,000 shares.

