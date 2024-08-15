5 Effortlessly Profitable Service Businesses You Can Launch Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the U.S. economy upside down. The lockdown resulted in high levels of unemployment with lots of businesses closing their doors, leaving many without a paycheck. Today, side hustles have become the lifeblood of the majority of American workers.

Check Out: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Read Next: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

According to a 2024 MarketWatch survey, more than half (or 54%) of Americans say they’ve adopted a side hustle to supplement their primary source of income in the last 12 months. If you break it down by generation, 71% of Gen Zers, followed by 68% of millennials, and about 33% of baby boomers say they’ve taken on a side hustle.

No matter your age, if you’re deep into a particular side hustle already, there’s potential to turn it into your own service business. Luckily, there are lots of simple service businesses you can launch as soon as today that can be quite profitable based on demand and location.

Here are five side hustles that you can effortlessly turn into a profitable service business, according to Entrepreneur and Tim Richard:

1. Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

If you’re a pet lover or pet parent yourself and you have extra time to spare, consider becoming a pet sitter or dog walker. You can sign up to be a contractor on platforms like Rover and Wag to connect with people in your local area looking for a caretaker for their furry friend. If you really want to get into it and build up your own venture, search for clients in your local community using Facebook groups or Craigslist. Working with pet owners directly and building your client base will mean that you get to keep more of your earnings and avoid fees that app-based platforms deduct from their contractors.

Learn More: How To Earn $750 a Week in Passive Income

2. Mobile Car Wash and Detailing

If you love cars and have an eye for detail, it might be worth starting a local mobile car washing and detailing service. Using your own vehicle, you can travel to customers with supplies and provide services wherever they keep their vehicles. At a minimum, you’ll want a generator, vacuum cleaner, pressure washer, soap, brushes, and waxing supplies. Consider reaching out to car dealerships or businesses with large fleets who may have a recurring need for convenient car washing and detailing services.

3. Tutoring

If you’re a professional or expert in a particular field, tutoring can be a profitable venture. You can help students excel in subjects like math, history, reading, writing, or a particular language. Tutors provide services both online and in person. One tip to find clients is to reach out to local mommy groups to pitch your tutoring services. Once you get one or two clients, word-of-mouth referrals can be very powerful to effortlessly get more consistent business.

4. Translator

Online translator tools do not compare to the quality of a mother tongue individual or a studied language expert. If you’re a polyglot or a language aficionado, becoming a translator can be a profitable business. Try to target immigration services and international business organizations in areas with a significant multicultural population.

5. Trash Day Helper

Whether people travel or perhaps they’re intermittently away from home, there’s always a constant need to take the trash bins out to the curb once or twice a week. This is an easy task that you can turn into a service business. It’s smart to target landlords and property management companies who are responsible for multiple properties and may not have someone to do this specific task. This is typically a low-competition type of business, which could mean that you’ll have an easier time finding and retaining clients without vying for a client’s business.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Effortlessly Profitable Service Businesses You Can Launch Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.