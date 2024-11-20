5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

For conservative investors seeking steady income and long-term growth, dividend ETFs offer a reliable "buy and hold" strategy. These funds provide diversification, consistent payouts, and the ease of passive management, making them ideal for a stable, hands-off portfolio. With careful selection, dividend ETFs can be a cornerstone of a traditional investment plan, delivering income and growth for years to come.

So, let’s explore five top dividend ETFs for the traditional long-term investor who wants to compound their investment over time.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Nears 52-Week High with Over 300% Returns Since 2011

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: VOO) is a flagship ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index, offering exposure to 500 of the largest U.S. companies.

With a low expense ratio of 0.03% and a dividend yield of 1.1%, VOO provides a cost-effective way to invest in the U.S. stock market's overall performance.

Year-to-date, VOO is up over 24%, trading near its 52-week high, and has delivered over 300% returns since its 2011 launch, excluding dividends.

With $568 billion in assets under management and a 96.4% U.S. market exposure, VOO is a staple for stability and long-term growth.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund: Defensive and Steady Income

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLU) focuses on the utilities sector, which is known for its defensive characteristics and steady income.

This ETF holds electric, multi-utilities, and gas utility companies, providing a current dividend yield of 2.56%.

Year-to-date, XLU has gained over 27%, driven partly by increased energy demand from AI and data centers, which has sparked renewed interest in power generation and nuclear energy.

With a low expense ratio of 0.09%, solid dividend yield, and upward momentum, XLU remains a solid pick for conservative investors seeking stable income and growth in a thriving sector.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF: Focused on Dividend Growth Leaders

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSE: SDY) is designed for income-focused investors by tracking companies with a history of increasing dividends for at least 20 consecutive years.

Its diverse portfolio of 133 holdings includes top-holding blue-chip names like Chevron, Realty Income, and Kenvue.

The ETF boasts a 2.29% dividend yield and has gained nearly 12% year-to-date.

With 95.5% U.S. exposure and a balanced sector allocation across industries such as industrials, utilities, and financials, SDY offers a combination of stability and consistent income growth.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Offers Steady Income with Lower Market Volatility

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE: JEPI) stands out for its high yield, currently at 10.7%, making it a favorite among income investors.

The fund employs a covered call strategy, selling options on low-volatility, value-oriented large-cap stocks to generate premium income while reducing overall portfolio risk.

JEPI has delivered an 8% return year-to-date, which climbs into the high teens when factoring in its monthly dividends.

With an expense ratio of 0.35%, JEPI appeals to investors seeking a steady income stream with less exposure to market volatility.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Combines Income and Growth for Long-Term Investors

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSE: SCHD) is a leader in dividend growth investing, delivering impressive returns by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

This ETF focuses on companies with at least ten consecutive years of uninterrupted dividend payments and strong financial fundamentals.

Since its inception in 2011, SCHD has delivered an average annual return of 13.4%, outperforming the S&P 500's 11% over the same period.

With its disciplined investment strategy, SCHD combines income and capital appreciation, making it a top choice for conservative, long-term investors.

The Bottom Line

Dividend ETFs like VOO, XLU, SDY, JEPI, and SCHD offer stability, consistent income, and long-term growth potential, making them ideal for conservative investors. Whether prioritizing market-wide exposure, sector-specific plays, or high-yield strategies, these ETFs provide an excellent foundation for a buy-and-hold portfolio that can stand the test of time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.