5 Creative Money Tips To Save This Holiday Season with Unique Gift Ideas

Americans intend to spend more on holiday shopping this year. According to The Conference Board Holiday Spending Survey, the average U.S. consumer plans to spend $1,063 on holiday-related purchases in 2024, up 7.9% from $985 in 2023.

But you don’t have to spend hundreds — or thousands — of dollars to make the holidays special. You can save money during the holidays by embracing regifting, repurposing items and thinking outside the box with unique, low-cost gift ideas without compromising on quality.

Here are five creative gift ideas from a shopping expert to help save money this holiday season.

Buy Used

Not only will you find unique gifts while thrifting, but you can also save money and reduce waste that often comes with the holiday season.

“This may sound strange, but buying pre-owned gifts is a fantastic way to save money,” wrote smart shopping expert Trae Bodge in an email. “I shop at secondhand stores a lot for clothes, but I also look for like-new garments, accessories and charming home décor items to give as gifts.”

You can even buy used tech items. For example, Bodge recommends MPB.com if you want to gift a used digital camera.

“They are the leading reseller of used digital cameras and lenses in the U.S. and their items are priced at up to 40% off retail. All pieces are carefully inspected, and when you order one, it arrives in a lovely box, ready for gifting to your photography buff!” Bodge explained.

You can also sell your unwanted equipment or exchange it for a used camera as a gift.

Re-Gift

Was something gifted to you that you don’t need or use? You can re-gift items that might better work for someone else.

“Re-gifts should always be in pristine condition, so I suggest setting aside a shelf or a bin where unwanted gifts can be placed until you are ready to gift them,” Bodge explained.

“You can also combine unwanted gifts into gift sets. Nestle the gifts together in an inexpensive box, tissue and ribbon from a dollar store, and you have a gift that will impress.”

Gift Plants

If you have someone with a green thumb on your list, plants are always a unique and affordable gift idea.

“Inexpensive but pretty plants can be picked up at stores like Trader Joe’s and IKEA. You can dress them up with festive ribbon to look much more expensive than they are,” Bodge wrote.

Give Gift Cards

You can never go wrong with a gift card.

“Gift cards have been a top requested gift for over a decade! And they don’t have to be impersonal,” Bodge stated. “There are sites like PerfectGift.com and GiftCardGranny where you can create a personalized gift card that’s also flexible — your recipient can opt for a retailer gift card or a Visa.”

Bodge also recommended setting aside any gift cards you receive with a purchase throughout the year.

“Retailers, like Amazon and Target, will often have promotions where you can receive a free gift card with a purchase. Rather than spending the gift card on yourself, give it as a gift,” she advised.

Give Baked Goods

Baked goods are always appreciated around the holidays.

“If you’re a decent baker, make a few batches of different flavors of cookies and create assorted cookie boxes to give as gifts,” Bodge recommended. “These boxes can be purchased in bulk on Amazon with raffia ribbon and gift tags.”

