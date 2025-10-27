5 Companies That Offer 4-Day Workweeks and Remote Options

For some people, an ideal job would include more flexibility, such as working a shorter week or skipping the commute altogether. Recent research shows that four-day workweeks can improve employee well-being, satisfaction and retention. A FlexJobs study also found that 61% of workers would be more loyal if offered a four-day workweek, and 68% said the same about remote work.

To meet the demand, here are a handful of employers that FlexJobs identified as offering shorter, four-day schedules, with many also hiring for fully remote positions.

Buffer

Industry: Social media management

Social media management Job format: Fully remote team with staff in different countries

Fully remote team with staff in different countries Roles: Software development, project management and customer-focused positions

Software development, project management and customer-focused positions Perks: Health insurance, 401(k) match, home office stipend, parental leave and flexible PTO

Buffer offers a four-day workweek that’s built around remote work. On the fifth day, employees can choose between overflow tasks or personal time. Employees get a full benefits package, including a new laptop every three years.

Kickstarter

Industry: Crowdfunding for creative projects

Crowdfunding for creative projects Job format: Remote, full-time roles

Remote, full-time roles Roles: Marketing, operations, technology and creative support

Marketing, operations, technology and creative support Perks: Health insurance, 401(k) match, paid vacation and sick leave, parental leave, home office stipend and wellness and professional development programs

Kickstarter funds creative projects — from film and music to design and technology. Employees work remotely and enjoy a four-day workweek while receiving a nice assortment of benefits and perks, including a company-wide winter break between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

ThredUP

Industry: Online resale marketplace for secondhand clothing

Online resale marketplace for secondhand clothing Job format: Full-time work with three days in the office and one remote day

Full-time work with three days in the office and one remote day Roles: Finance, marketing, operations, retail and software development

Finance, marketing, operations, retail and software development Perks: Health, dental, vision insurance; 401(k) match, tuition assistance and parental leave

ThredUP is not fully remote, but it offers a four-day workweek with Fridays off. It also offers flexible PTO and 13 paid holidays. Employees are eligible for a paid sabbatical after working for three years.

Wildbit

Industry: Web software

Web software Job format: Full-time, remote opportunities

Full-time, remote opportunities Roles: Software development, email delivery and collaboration tools

Software development, email delivery and collaboration tools Perks: Profit sharing, paid family leave, a home office allowance and a professional development allowance

Wildbit transitioned to a four-day workweek in 2017. Employees have Fridays off and an additional 20 paid days off per year. All positions are fully remote. The company also offers a comprehensive benefits package.

YNAB

Industry: Personal budgeting software

Personal budgeting software Job format: Fully remote positions

Fully remote positions Roles: Customer support, software development and marketing

Customer support, software development and marketing Perks: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, parental leave, retirement benefits and an annual company retreat

YNAB is well known in the personal finance space for its budgeting app. The company is entirely remote and offers a four-day workweek. It also requires employees to take a minimum of three weeks of vacation per year in addition to a two-week annual break in December. Additionally, YNAB covers 100% of employees’ health insurance premiums.

