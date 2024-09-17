5 Coins From the 1960s That Are Worth a Lot of Money

Coin collectors, or numismatists, know the value of many coins and understand that the better shape a coin is in, the higher resale value it will have. But you may also find coins in your family piggy bank, in your couch cushions, car console — or wherever change tends to collect in your household — that are worth way more than face value.

Check Out: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Read Next: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

How much more?

In the case of silver quarters minted between 1960 and 1964, they might be worth $10 or more because of the silver contained within the coins. Some silver quarters from 1965 are worth thousands because of their rarity.

Coins can increase in value based on their rarity, age, and condition. Plus, if there’s a demand for a specific coin amongst collectors, people may be willing to pay more for it.

Here are five coins you should keep an eye out for if you want to increase your wealth.

Learn More: These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

1963-D Silver Washington Quarter Regular Strike

The 1963-D silver Washington quarter regular strike is unique to find in uncirculated condition, simply because so many of these coins were minted that year. The Denver Mint produced more than 135 million of this quarter. “Many collectors didn’t save rolls of higher mintage coins compared to lower mintages, so many of these went out into circulation,” according to Bullion Shark.

Because the uncirculated coin is so unusual, it may sell for $16,000 or more at auction. In 2022, one of these coins sold for $24,000, according to CoinValueChecker.com.

1965 Type 2 Clad Washington Quarter Business Strike

June 1965 marked the end of silver dimes and quarters, which means these quarters have less intrinsic value.

But, due to the coin shortage of 1965, they may have more collector value, which is the case with a type 2 clad Washington quarter in gem BU (brilliant uncirculated) condition. According to CoinValueChecker.com, it sold for $12,650 in 2005 — which means if you can find one today, it will probably net even more.

1962-D Silver Washington Quarter Regular Strike

Many boomers and Gen Xers remember growing up with quarters depicting an eagle on the coin’s reverse side. Today’s quarters feature impactful American women, while quarters minted beginning in 1999 featured the 50 states. Early quarters have a ton of value to collectors, both for their silver content and their collectability.

A 1962 quarter minted in Denver sold for $18,400 in 2012, according to CoinValueChecker.com.

1960 Penny, No Mint Mark, Deep Cameo

Most pennies can’t buy much today, but if you find a 1960 penny with no mint mark, it could be worth anywhere from $4 up to thousands — depending on its condition and characteristics. According to CoinValueChecker.com, a large date proof of a 1960 penny with no mint mark and a deep cameo of Lincoln could be worth $2,600. Proof coins typically hold higher value than regular minted coins, since they are usually produced in limited quantities.

1960 Ben Franklin Half Dollar

Like quarters from the early 60s, half dollars were produced using real silver. That means a 1960 Ben Franklin half dollar is worth at least $11 or $12 today, with the price of silver hovering around $30 per troy ounce. The coin contains .3617 ounces of silver, which is a little more than one-third of an ounce.

However, if you come across one in mint condition, it could be worth $300 or more, according to CoinTrackers.com. Since half dollars are fairly unusual and easy to spot, it might be worth checking the dates on any you have lying around.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Coins From the 1960s That Are Worth a Lot of Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.