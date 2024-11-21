5 Best Value Stocks With Discounted PEG to Boost Your Portfolio Return

At a time when volatility strikes every second day, investors often rely on value investing rather than other options like growth or momentum. As soon as other investors start selling their stocks at a cheaper rate in times of market uncertainty, value investors take this as an opportunity to pick good stocks at a discounted price.

Several stocks that have surged significantly in the recent past have shown the overwhelming success of this pure-play investment strategy. Here, we discuss five such stocks — Ingredion Incorporated INGR, Pfizer PFE, Leidos LDOS, LATAM Airlines Group LTM and Alibaba Group BABA.

More on Value Investing

However, this simple value investment technique has some drawbacks, and not properly understanding the strategy may often lead to “value traps.” In such a situation, these value picks start to underperform over the long run when the temporary problems, which once drove the share price down, turn out to be persistent.

There are many value investment yardsticks, such as dividend yield, P/E or P/B, which are simple and can single out whether a stock is trading at a discount.

However, for investors looking to escape such value traps, it is also vital to determine where the stock will be headed in the next 12 to 24 months. Warren Buffett advises these investors to focus on the earnings growth potential of a stock. This is where the importance of a not-so-popular value investing metric, the PEG ratio, lies.

PEG Ratio at a Glance

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

A low PEG ratio is always better for value investors.

While P/E alone fails to identify a true value stock, PEG helps find the intrinsic value of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio. It does not consider the common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can turn out to be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are some of the screening criteria for a winning strategy:

PEG Ratio less than X Industry Median

P/E Ratio (using F1) less than X Industry Median (for more accurate valuation purposes)

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) (Whether good market conditions or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven history of success.)

Market Capitalization greater than $1 Billion (This helps us focus on companies that have strong liquidity.)

Average 20-Day Volume greater than 50,000 (A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.)

Percentage Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions (4 Weeks) greater than 5% (Upward estimate revisions add to the optimism, suggesting further bullishness.)

Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 (Hold), offer the best upside potential.

Our PEG-Driven Picks

Here are five of the 18 stocks that qualified the screening:

Ingredion: Headquartered in Chicago, the company is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, Ingredion turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets.

Ingredioncurrently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A. INGR also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 11%.

Pfizer: The NY-based company markets a wide range of drugs and vaccines. Pfizer’s Biopharma reporting segment includes three broad therapeutic areas — Primary Care (Internal Medicine, Vaccines, Migraine and COVID-19 products), Specialty Care (Inflammation & Immunology, Rare Disease and Hospital [excluding Paxlovid]) and Oncology.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, PFE currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. Pfizer has a long-term expected growth rate of 10.7%.

Leidos: The Delaware-based company is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity; data analytics; enterprise IT modernization; operations and logistics; sensors, collection and phenomenology; software development; and systems engineering.

Leidos sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A. LDOS also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 14.8%.

LATAM Airlines: Together with its subsidiaries, the company provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics and maintenance.

LATAM Airlines has an impressive long-term expected earnings growth rate of 14.2%. LTM currently has a Value Score of A and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alibaba:This is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China. Over the last few years, Alibaba transformed itself from a traditional e-commerce company to a conglomerate with businesses ranging from logistics and food delivery to cloud computing. Alibaba is represented by three businesses – Alibaba.com, Taobao, and Tmall. The company's businesses account for more than half of all online retail sales in China, which is one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, BABA currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A. Alibaba has a long-term expected growth rate of 24%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

