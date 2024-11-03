5 Best Rural Areas for Retirees Living on Social Security

Rural living not only tends to be more affordable than city life, but it’s usually located near a bounty of natural beauty. It’s no wonder that more seniors are choosing to retire in the country.

“Relocating to a rural area can offer numerous advantages, such as a lower cost of living, reduced pollution and a more relaxed pace of life,” said Anna Annecca, senior care expert and clinical operations leader with Assured Allies. She added that there are still several factors, like access to medical care and transportation, that retirees should consider before uprooting.

Below are rural areas that offer good deals and standards of living, but are near enough to important amenities, for retirees living on Social Security.

Patrick County, Virginia

Nestled near the Blue Ridge Mountains, Patrick County has plenty of outdoor activities on offer for retirees, from hiking to boating along the Dan River. There are also ample farms, and farmers markets, to score (or plant) affordable produce.

Though median home values have risen slightly to $240,000, retirees in Virginia also save on taxes, since the state doesn’t tax on Social Security benefits and offers other incentives to seniors.

Plus, Virginia is a great place for retirees due to its high-quality geriatric hospitals and excellent elder-abuse protections, which are important considerations, according to Annecca.

“When considering where to retire, it’s important to ensure you have convenient access to the healthcare services you need,” she said.

Green River, Wyoming

Names for the body of water it was built around, Green River, Wyoming is a small town with access to an abundance of natural wonders. A short drive from Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, residents can hike, camp, fish or just take in the breathtaking views.

Green River also has a low-cost of living, with median home values hovering around $300,000. Wyoming also doesn’t have an inheritance tax, which can be appealing to retirees.

In addition, Wyoming has one of the country’s highest senior volunteering rates, which ensures that seniors are kept active and social, which is crucial in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Those seeking fresh starts should look for towns with vibrant community life,” said Annecca. “This could be indicated by community centers, local clubs or regular events that encourage social interaction.”

Benton County, Missouri

Lake lovers will delight in Benton County, Missouri, which is home to several marinas around Truman Lake and the Lake of the Ozarks.

Despite its rural setting, Benton County is near three main cities — Warsaw, Lincoln and Cole Camp — so that important services are never far away.

With medium house prices around $200,000, it is also more affordable than many counties in the nation.

Gray, Tennessee

Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Gray is close to outdoor activities like fishing and hiking, while still being close to medical facilities.

The nearby Jonesborough Farmers Market and Appalachian Farmers Market provide easy entertainment.

Social Security benefits and other retirement incomes are not taxed, making it an affordable option for retirees, as does the median home price of $400,000.

Hamilton County, Texas

With a population of 8,500, Hamilton County is one of the most rural counties in Texas, but that doesn’t make it boring. Home to wineries, rodeos, and a golf course, there’s plenty to keep seniors busy.

It also boasts a the Hamilton Healthcare System, rated a top 100 rural medical facility. With a median housing price of $250,000, it’s also affordable.

