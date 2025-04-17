5 Analysts Have This To Say About Vir Biotechnology

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.2, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 0.68% decrease from the previous average price target of $58.60.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vir Biotechnology by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Choi |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $21.00|$28.00 | |Gena Wang |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $31.00|$26.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $110.00|$110.00 | |Joseph Stringer |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $19.00|$19.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $110.00|$110.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vir Biotechnology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vir Biotechnology compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vir Biotechnology's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vir Biotechnology: A Closer Look

Vir Biotechnology Inc is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions, it has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA. The company's pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B, HBV, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, and tuberculosis, or TB. Its revenue sources are collaboration revenue, contract revenue, grant revenue, and license revenue.

A Deep Dive into Vir Biotechnology's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vir Biotechnology's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.45% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vir Biotechnology's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -927.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vir Biotechnology's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -7.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vir Biotechnology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

