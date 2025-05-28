5 Analysts Have This To Say About Sprout Social

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sprout Social, presenting an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Highlighting a 17.18% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $32.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sprout Social by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $32.00 $38.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $34.00 Chris Merwin Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprout Social. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprout Social. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sprout Social compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sprout Social compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sprout Social's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sprout Social's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sprout Social

Sprout Social Inc develops a cloud software that brings together social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It has a centralized, secure and powerful platform that can scale horizontally across an organization to drive maximum business value. The firm generates majority revenue from software subscriptions.

Breaking Down Sprout Social's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sprout Social's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -10.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprout Social's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprout Social's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sprout Social's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

